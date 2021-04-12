Bulldogs bash way to sweep of Tigers

MSU has now won seven games in a row including six straight SEC contests

Looking to sweep away Auburn on Sunday, Mississippi State went ahead and broke out the brooms in the very first inning.

The No. 5 Bulldogs scored 10 times in the opening frame on the way to a comfortable 19-10 victory over the Tigers. Four different MSU players had three-hit days, including Logan Tanner who came up just a triple shy of the cycle. Tanner also had 5 RBIs.

But while State (24-7, 8-4) compiled a 17-hit attack in all, the tone for the day was set early. MSU sent 14 men to the plate in the first inning and chased Auburn starting pitcher Joseph Gonzalez with him having recorded only two outs. Tanner and Luke Hancock each had two-run singles in the inning and Tanner Allen had a three-run triple to highlight the offensive outburst.

However Auburn (12-16, 1-11) didn't fold. The Tigers cut their deficit down to six with a pair of runs in both the first and second innings off of State starter Jackson Fristoe. But the Bulldog batting order just kept adding on.

MSU had two-run innings in the third, fifth and sixth, then put the exclamation point on the day with a three spot in the eighth courtesy of Tanner's long three-run home run.

Auburn scored five runs itself over the game's final two frames to narrow its margin of defeat, but the end result was the same – a second-straight weekend sweep for the Bulldogs after MSU also took three games from Kentucky a week prior.

Overall, State has now won seven games in a row. The Bulldogs will try and extend that streak this week with a Tuesday night non-conference game against Arkansas State and a three-game Super Bulldog Weekend series against instate rival Ole Miss beginning on Friday.

For all the numbers from Sunday, here's your game box score:

Tanner Allen and the Mississippi State Bulldogs tallied 19 runs against Auburn on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.