MSU announces Dudy Noble Field fan capacity and ticketing details

Mississippi State has revealed its game day plan for the 2021 baseball season. Scroll down for full details, but here are a few quick items of note:

There will be a 25% seating capacity with seating available in two and four seat pods in the main grandstand. Indoor club areas will be limited to 75% capacity.

Left Field Lounge boxes will be limited to four people per box. While those in the outfield lounge areas will be allowed to access concessions, restrooms, etc. in the main grandstand area, only those with outfield tickets/wristbands will be allowed in the lounge this season.

There will be no gameday ticket sales this season. All tickets must be purchased beforehand.

Ticket sales will be handled via an online claim process. There are no season-long tickets. Season ticket holders will have selected dates to claim tickets for selected weekends with priority going in Bulldog Club rank order. For midweek games, a similar process will be used, however Bulldog Club rank order will not matter for midweek contests.

Student seating is expected to include the outfield grass berm areas in left field and right field, along with limited spots at the right field drink rails.

There will, for the most part, be open parking this season with the exception of some reserved and ADA parking. There will be no RV/motor home parking this year.

Here are further details, courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Mississippi State Athletics announced Friday (Jan. 29) a reduced capacity at Dudy Noble Field for the 2021 season in compliance with state and local guidelines.



Properly spaced and marked grandstand seating will be available in two and four seat pods, with club, suite and outfield boxes determined by the Governor’s current Executive Order. There will be no gameday ticket sales for the 2021 season.



In accordance with all current State of Mississippi guidelines, policies, and regulations, MSU anticipates Dudy Noble Field shall be limited to a maximum of 25% of available seating capacity to ensure a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing between persons not in the same household.



In accordance with the Governor’s current Executive Order, indoor club areas shall be limited to a maximum of 75% seating capacity depending on space available to ensure a minimum of 6 feet social distancing between persons not in the same household, with an additional 25% seating capacity in any outdoor seating areas. Suite capacity shall be limited to a maximum of 75% seated capacity (indoor and outdoor) depending on space available to ensure a minimum of 6 feet social distancing between persons not in the same household.



Although game days will look different this season because of many health and safety precautions being implemented, MSU Athletics remains committed to delivering a positive experience for all who attend.



Mississippi State encourages ticket holders that are unable to attend to use the free online ticket transfer service that is provided to all ticket holders as a way to electronically send your game tickets to someone else who can attend the game. Your account also has a direct link to re-sell your ticket on StubHub, an official partner of MSU Athletics.



Health and Safety

In consultation with the CDC, Mississippi State Department of Health, and the Southeastern Conference, MSU Athletics will implement several measures to make your game-day experience as healthy and safe as possible including:





All guests, employees and stadium workers will conduct self-screening prior to leaving home. Per MSU guidelines, this should include an "at-home" temperature check, and review of potential COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pains, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell. If anyone has any of these symptoms or a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, the person should stay home.





Anyone with these symptoms after entering the stadium shall report to stadium First Aid Stations for screening and triage by Emergency Service response staff.





For more information, go to https://www.hailstate.com/gameday.





Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout the stadium prior to and during all games.





All stadium workers and athletic department staff will wear face coverings over the nose and mouth at all times.





Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required as a condition of all guest during ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household or when actively eating or drinking.





Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the stadium, along with increased directional signage to encourage physical distancing.





Signage will be placed along pedestrian paths to the stadium, at gates and/or other ingress/entry points that outline mandates for all guests to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing and mandates guests not to enter the stadium if they display any COVID-19 symptoms as outlined by the CDC.





placed along pedestrian paths to the stadium, at gates and/or other ingress/entry points that outline mandates for all guests to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing and mandates guests not to enter the stadium if they display any COVID-19 symptoms as outlined by the CDC. Queued lines at all gates, concession stands and merchandise locations, will follow physical-distance guidelines with markers placed throughout the venue.





To the extent possible, all transactions will be contactless or touchless such as mobile ticketing, contactless ticket scanning, touchless restroom fixtures, cashless and touchless concessions and if available, fan apparel sales. For more information on mobile ticketing and frequently asked questions visit hailst.at/MobileTickets.





For more information, go to: msstate.edu/covid19/return-plan.





Seating Capacities

Ticketed Seating – Outdoor ticketed seating and standing areas shall be limited to a maximum of 25% seating/standing capacity depending on the space available to ensure a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing between persons not in the same household.





Club Areas– Indoor club areas shall be limited to a maximum of 75% seating capacity, with an additional 25% seating capacity in any outdoor seating areas.

Indoor Suite Areas – Suite capacity shall be limited to a maximum of 75% seated capacity (indoor & outdoor) depending on space available to ensure a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing between persons not in the same household.

Reserved Outdoor Outfield Boxes – Reserved outfield boxes shall be limited to a maximum number of four (4) ticketed persons to start the season to ensure a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing between persons not in the same household.





Non-fixed Outdoor Terrace/Berm Areas – Capacity in all non-fixed outdoor terrace/berm areas shall be limited to a maximum number of ticketed persons in designated areas to ensure a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing between persons not in the same household.





Left Field Lounge

Like many things through the course of the pandemic, one of the long-standing college baseball traditions, the iconic Left Field Lounge, will look different for the 2021 season.





Reserved outfield boxes shall be limited to a maximum number of four (4) people to start the season ensure a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing between persons not in the same household.





To properly maintain spacing and distancing requirements, only. Outfield ticket holders will receive a gameday wristband to permit access to the grandstand concourse restrooms and concessions, and to return to the outfield box areas. Outfield ticket holders with gameday wristbands ONLY will be permitted in outfield box areas on that individual game day.





Reserved outfield box ticket holders shall maintain 6 feet of spacing at all times while on boardwalk, concourse walkways and common areas, if not members of the same household.





Ticketed guests in outfield boxes shall be permitted to provide food service and preparation to ticketed guests within the same household members within their reserved box space only.





To assist in maintaining physical distancing guidelines, grandstand ticket holders will NOT have access to reserved outfield box areas.





Ticket Information and Options

The MSU Athletics Ticket Office and Bulldog Club will communicate the ticket distribution plan to 2021 season ticket holders who have not opted out of the season.





This plan will include instructions for securing tickets as well as the process for assigning seats and any restrictions for order quantities.





MSU Athletics' priority is to maximize opportunities to attend games to as many fans as possible over the course of the season while maintaining a safe environment for our student-athletes, fans and staff.





Season ticket holders who have elected to maintain their season tickets for the 2021 season will receive details on their specific ticket allocation in the coming days.





All current season ticket holders, regardless of their choice to opt in or out of 2021 season tickets, will have the ability to renew their original seat location(s) for the 2022 season. All chairback seat holders will be granted an additional year on their seat rights at no additional cost whether you claim tickets or not, moving that date to the end of the 2029 season.





Parking

Designated reserved and ADA parking lots for the 2021 season will open two (2) hours prior to game time.





Campus streets and roads will close to traffic at a TBD time before each game based on game time.





In accordance with state and university guidelines, policies and regulations, all game day and event day social gatherings OUTSIDE the stadium shall be strictly prohibited. This includes tailgating, picnics, fan zones and similar activities. This is inclusive of parking lots and all tented areas on campus grounds.





RV/Motor home parking will not be offered for the 2021 baseball season.





Mobile Ticketing

MSU Athletics announced on July 17 that it will transition to mobile ticketing for all ticketed athletic events.





The move to mobile ticketing will provide greater convenience and a safer environment for fans. It will offer a contactless entry into athletic venues and the ability to transfer tickets electronically, eliminating physical touching concerns prevalent during this time.





Mobile ticketing will also provide an added layer of security, guarding against the production of fraudulent and counterfeit tickets.





MSU Athletics will still have a print-at-home option available this season but are strongly urging fans to use the mobile ticket option.





Mobile ticketing reduces frequent issues related to paper tickets, including theft, shipping delays, tickets lost in transit and the need for an early confirmation of a shipping address.





In addition, mobile ticketing will provide ticket purchasers the ability to easily transfer tickets via mobile phone.





With this process, fans can download and store their tickets to their Apple or Android device, transfer tickets to a friend via text at the push of a button, and manage their account utilizing the new My Account 2.0 page when logging into their HailState.com/myDogTag account.





For more information on mobile ticketing and frequently asked questions visithailst.at/MobileTickets.





Premium Spaces

Premium spaces will adhere to the Governor’s current Executive Order and information regarding those spaces will be communicated by the athletic ticket office and Bulldog Club.





Farm Bureau Triple Crown Club season passes will not be available for the 2021 season, with information on single game passes to be provided by the athletic ticket office and Bulldog Club.





The Rooftop

Rooftop and Double Play season passes will not be available this season.





Stadium Entry

Stadium public gates will open one hour prior to game time at the completion of team batting practice.





Approved ice chests or coolers that do not exceed 10" by 10" by 10" are permitted after gates open. More information on prohibited items can be found by visiting hailst.at/DNFProhibitedItems.





Face coverings over the nose and mouth shall be required as a condition of guest entry and exit, as well as movement throughout the facility, and any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household or when actively eating or drinking.





Guests shall maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from persons not in the same household.





Grandstand ticket holders shall enter the stadium through either the home plate or right field gates only.





Outfield ticket holders shall only enter the stadium through the centerfield Dudy Noble Field Outfield gate only.





Student ticket holders shall only enter the stadium through the designated right field gate.





All credentialed game-day workers and employees will wear face coverings over the nose and mouth at all times.





Electronically delivered mobile game tickets will be scanned digitally at stadium entrances.





Hand sanitizing and/or hand washing stations will be available at entry gates, in stadium concourses and throughout all stadium areas.





Stadium Concourse

To the extent possible, all transactions will be contactless or touchless such as mobile ticketing, contactless ticket scanning, touchless restroom fixtures, cashless and touchless concessions and if available, fan apparel sales.

Elevator capacity will be limited to five individuals or household groups only.





Traditional water fountains will be closed.





To assist in maintaining physical distancing guidelines, grandstand ticket holders will NOT have access to reserved outfield box areas.





Outfield ticket holders with gameday wristbands ONLY will be permitted in outfield box areas on game day. Grandstand ticket holders will NOT have access to reserved outfield box areas during the 2021 season.





Concessions/Merchandise

All concessions transactions have transitioned to cashless only.





Guests with cash only will be able to make a cash exchange for a pre-paid debit card found at stadium merchandise sales locations on the stadium concourse.





Beer sales will be available for the first time at Dudy Noble Field concession stands and portable kiosks located in concourse areas. Sales will end at the end of the 7th inning.





All concessions sales locations will have distancing markers, point of sale physical barriers, single-serve condiment packages and grab & go food/beverage options.





All concession stands and portable locations will be strategically placed with appropriate queuing to encourage physical distancing within the stadium concourse.





Dudy Noble Field will continue to have an assortment of concession options, while State Style merchandise sales will continue to operate inside of the stadium.





Restrooms

One-way entry and exit points for public restrooms will be clearly designated to assist with traffic flow and promote physical distancing.





Restroom facilities will be periodically cleaned and disinfected prior to each game. During the game, restroom attendants will periodically clean and disinfect all high touchpoint areas.





Gameday Experiences

In accordance with state and university guidelines, policies, and regulations game day interactive activities such as Kid Zone, team autographs, giveaways, on-field activities, recognitions or sponsorship engagements will not be permitted this season.





For the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and those in attendance, all patrons and guests are asked to follow these important guidelines, directions and protocol instructions while attending games at Dudy Noble Field. Failure to do so may result in removal from the stadium, arrest and/or loss of ticket privileges.

