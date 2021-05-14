MSU's Dudy Noble Field Picked as Potential Regional Host Site

As expected, it appears postseason baseball is on track to return to Starkville

On Friday, Mississippi State's Dudy Noble Field was revealed as one of 20 potential NCAA Regional hosting sites for the upcoming NCAA Baseball Tournament. Of those 20 venues, 16 will eventually be selected to host Regionals with eight of those sites also hosting Super Regionals.

“Certainly, this has been a unique season, but the committee is very appreciative of all of the schools that submitted bids to host," chair of the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee Jeff Altier said. "We received a number of quality bids from schools around the country that were interested in being a part of this championship, including a few potential first-time hosts. We are extremely excited to bring the Division I Baseball Championship back in 2021 and let the student-athletes, coaches and fans once again experience this terrific event.”

The final 16 sites will be revealed at 7:30 p.m. central time on Sunday, May 30. As a consensus Top-3 team in the country, Mississippi State has an incredibly high chance to be among those picked to host.

Including Mississippi State, here are all the teams in the running to host NCAA Regionals/Super Regionals this season:

Arizona

Arkansas

Charlotte

East Carolina

Florida

Gonzaga

Louisiana Tech

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Notre Dame

Oregon

Pittsburgh

South Carolina

Southern Mississippi

Stanford

Tennessee

TCU

Texas Tech

Texas

Vanderbilt

This year's host selection process has differed from recent seasons as due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deemed necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. The NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity at these predetermined sites. Exact capacity percentages will vary by site, depending on state and local health mandates due to the pandemic.

Mississippi State's Dudy Noble Field was chosen as a potential NCAA Regional host site on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

