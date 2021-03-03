MSU adjusting weekend as Tennessee Tech can't come to Dudy Noble

The third weekend of the college baseball season has thrown Mississippi State a curveball.

The No. 3 Bulldogs were slated to host Tennessee Tech in a three-game series at Dudy Noble Field starting Friday, however COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee Tech program will prohibit the Golden Eagles from coming to Starkville.

That of course leaves a hole in MSU's weekend schedule. And it's an opening the Bulldogs plan on filling. According to sources, as of midday Wednesday, the leading possibility to come to Dudy Noble for an impromptu weekend set is Kent State.

Kent State has found itself in a similar spot to MSU this weekend. The Golden Flashes were originally set to go to West Virginia for three games starting on Friday, however the Mountaineers – like Tennessee Tech – have also paused all activities due to COVID-19 issues. That left the Flashes in need of a weekend matchup and it appears the Bulldogs are standing in Starkville with welcoming arms. As of this posting, nothing has been made official for this weekend, though it does appear an MSU-Kent State matchup is likely.

If the Flashes indeed come to Starkville, they'll bring with them a 3-2 overall record. They lost a pair of games to Virginia Tech on opening weekend, then last weekend, they swept the same Tennessee Tech team they might be about to replace against MSU.

Assuming games are indeed played at Dudy Noble this weekend, it appears they'll happen in front of much larger crowds than MSU has had in its previous four home games. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that he is rolling back many of the state's COVID-19 restrictions and as part of Reeves' order, there is no longer a capacity limit on outdoor gatherings. Thus, MSU is making plans to get more people into Dudy Noble Field starting this weekend after only around 2,500 fans watched each game of State's series against Tulane last weekend.

For more on MSU's Dudy Noble Field attendance plan, CLICK HERE, and keep it tuned to Cowbell Corner as further details on this coming weekend emerge.

