Opening Weekend details set for MSU baseball

Mississippi State baseball's opening weekend is set. It has long been known that the Bulldogs would head to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas – the home of the Texas Rangers – to start the 2021 season. On Thursday, all the details were revealed.

MSU will open the season against Texas at 11 a.m. central on Friday, February 19. The Bulldogs will also play at 11 a.m. each of the next two days with Saturday's game against TCU and Sunday's against Texas Tech.

Here are further details, courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Globe Life Field will host the Mississippi State baseball program for the season-opening State Farm College Baseball Show on February 19-21, as the Texas Rangers announced the pairing of the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 on Thursday (January 21).

The Bulldogs will throw the first pitch at 11 a.m. CT on each of the three days of the tournament, which features MSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss from the SEC taking on TCU, Texas and Texas Tech of the Big 12. Globe Life Field will be the fourth MLB facility to host the Diamond Dawgs, with the Metrodome (1992; Minneapolis, Minn.), Dodger Stadium (2016; Los Angeles) and Minute Maid Park (2018; Houston, Texas) also in the MSU record books.

State opens the 2021 season against Texas on Friday, Feb. 19, faces TCU for the first time in program history on Saturday, Feb. 20 and meets Texas Tech for the third straight season to close out the season-opening tournament on Sunday, Feb. 21. Each of the six teams in the tournament at among the preseason top 10 per D1Baseball.

For the first time since the 1985 College World Series, the Diamond Dawgs and Longhorns meet on the diamond. Two of the iconic programs in college baseball meet for the 10th time – with five of those coming in the NCAA postseason. The first meeting came 99 years ago in 1922 when Texas visited Starkville for a two-game series. Overall, the Longhorns own a 5-4 edge in the series and have won three straight meetings.

Of the current alignment of the Big 12, Mississippi State adds the final team to its historical ledger in TCU. Against the Big 12, Mississippi State owns a 23-18-1 all-time mark, with five straight wins against the conference dating back to the 2018 NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

The tournament closes against Texas Tech, the team that Mississippi State met in the final two games of the shortened 2020 season. The night that much of America halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, State completed a two-game series sweep of the Red Raiders in Biloxi, Mississippi. Overall, MSU is 4-3 against TTU in program history. The first meeting came in the 2004 Atlanta Regional and the two teams have met five times since 2017, including three straight seasons.

Tickets for the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown will be available beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21 at hailst.at/SFCBSTix. The live video broadcasts of the tournament will be available via the fee-based FloBaseball.tv and each game will be carried live on the Bulldog Sports Network with Jim Ellis calling the action.



All tickets for this event are considered General Admission tickets. Upon arrival at Globe Life Field, open seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In an effort to promote social distancing, every other row and select seats will be blocked. Single Day Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for youth 13 sand under while the Weekend Passes are priced at $50 for adults and $30 for youth 13 and under. Group and suite ticket packages are also available. .



All State Farm College Baseball Showdown games at Globe Life Field will require facial coverings, social distancing, as well as other enhanced safety and health measures. In an effort to enhance public safety, Globe Life Field will be enforcing a no bag policy. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, including diaper bags, after proper inspection.



These health and safety protocols are similar to those that were in place for the Major League Baseball Postseason, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and the Texas High School Football Playoffs



Single day parking will cost $15 and weekend parking will cost $30. Parking passes can be purchased in advance at texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown, or at parking lot entrances with a credit card. All Globe Life Field concessions will be cashless and offer pre-packaged food and beverage options.

2021 Mississippi State baseball schedule

(Home games in ALL CAPS)

Feb. 19 - Texas at Arlington, Texas

Feb. 20 - TCU at Arlington, Texas

Feb. 21 - Texas Tech at Arlington, Texas

Feb. 23 - JACKSON STATE

Feb. 24 - JACKSON STATE

Feb. 26 - TULANE

Feb. 27 - TULANE

Feb. 28 - TULANE

March 2 - Southern Miss at Pearl, Mississippi

March 5 - TENNESSEE TECH

March 6 - TENNESSEE TECH

March 7 - TENNESSEE TECH

March 9 - GRAMBLING

March 10 - LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

March 12 - EASTERN MICHIGAN

March 13 - EASTERN MICHIGAN

March 14 - EASTERN MICHIGAN

March 16 - SAMFORD

March 19 - at LSU

March 20 - at LSU

March 21 - at LSU

March 23 - UT MARTIN

March 26 - ARKANSAS

March 27 - ARKANSAS

March 28 - ARKANSAS

March 30 - MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

April 1 - KENTUCKY

April 2 - KENTUCKY

April 3 - KENTUCKY

April 6 - SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

April 9 - at Auburn

April 10 - at Auburn

April 11 - at Auburn

April 13 - ARKANSAS STATE

April 16 - OLE MISS

April 17 - OLE MISS

April 18 - OLE MISS

April 20 - UAB

April 23 - at Vanderbilt

April 24 - at Vanderbilt

April 25 - at Vanderbilt

April 30 - TEXAS A&M

May 1 - TEXAS A&M

May 2 - TEXAS A&M

May 7 - at South Carolina

May 8 - at South Carolina

May 9 - at South Carolina

May 14 - MISSOURI

May 15 - MISSOURI

May 16 - MISSOURI

May 18 - JACKSONVILLE STATE

May 20 - at Alabama

May 21 - at Alabama

May 22 - at Alabama

(schedule is subject to change)

