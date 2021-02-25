FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's win over Jackson State

The skipper of the Bulldogs breaks down the win over the Tigers and more
Author:
Publish date:

For the first time in nearly a calendar year, Mississippi State had a game at Dudy Noble Field on Wednesday. The Bulldogs went out and didn't disappoint in their home opener. 

No. 5 MSU defeated Jackson State 7-3. The victory improved the Bulldogs to 3-1 for the season. Meanwhile the Tigers fell to 0-4.

After the game, Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break it all down. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

