LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Kent State at Mississippi State (Friday 3-5-21)

It's a series that no one could've foreseen happening three days ago, but with both teams' originally-scheduled opponents cancelling because of COVID-19 issues within their programs, No. 3 Mississippi State is set to open up an impromptu three-game set against Kent State. The Bulldogs and Golden Flashes begin battle at 6 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field. If you're looking for somewhere to keep up with Friday's series opener, well you've come to the right place.

Alright, the lineups are in. Let's have a look:

Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2)

Cam Touchette - RF Ben Carew - LF Justin Miknis - 2B Michael Turner - C Justin Kirby - DH Collin Mathews - CF Mack Timbrook - SS Kevin Dobos - 3B Nick Elsen - 1B

Luke Albright - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Scotty Dubrule - 2B Tanner Allen - RF Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Luke Hancock - DH Kamren James - SS Landon Jordan - 3B Drew McGowan - LF

Christian MacLeod - P

MSU lineup notes: Not too much notable here as it's the pretty standard MSU lineup when facing a right-handed pitcher. Maybe the only notable thing is that struggling leadoff man Rowdey Jordan remains at the top of the order, but that shouldn't be much of a surprise given his long track record of success at State. You're not gonna give up on him as your leadoff guy just because of a cold stretch. Odds are, he'll soon turn it around.

Alright, it's time to play ball!

TOP of 1 - Kent State batting

- Touchette singles to center. Runner at first, nobody out.

- Carew bunts to the pitcher. MacLeod throws it wild to first. Error. Touchette advances to third. Runners first and third, no outs.

- Miknis with a slow roller to first. It's an infield single. Touchette scores. Carew to second. Runners first and second, no outs. It's now 1-0 Kent State.

- Turner strikes out swinging. One out, runners first and second.

- Carew steals third. Runners first and third, one out.

- Kirby strikes out. Miknis thrown out at second trying to steal. Inning over.

- MID 1 - Kent State 1, MSU 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Rowdey Jordan lines one to left field, Kent State left fielder dives and can't get it and the ball goes to the wall. Triple. Runner at third, nobody out.

- Scotty Dubrule grounds one to short. He's thrown out at first, but Rowdey Jordan scores. Tie game 1-1. One out, bases empty.

- Tanner Allen grounds one back to the pitcher. He's thrown out. Two outs, bases empty.

- Logan Tanner walks. Runner at first, two outs.

- Logan Tanner caught trying to steal second. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 1, Kent State 1

TOP of 2 - Kent State batting

- Mathews strikes out looking. One out, bases empty.

- Timbrook with a solo home run over the right-field wall. Kent State leads 2-1. Still one out, bases empty.

- Dobos walks. Runner at first, one out.

- Elsen strikes out looking. Two outs, runner at first.

- Touchette with a slow chopper to shortstop and it's an infield single. Dobos advances to second. Runners at first and second with two outs.

- Carew walks. Dobos to third, Touchette to second. Bases loaded with two outs.

- Wild pitch. Dobos scores, Touchette to third, Carew to second. Play at the plate is being reviewed though....It holds and it's now 3-1 Kent State.

- Miknis walks. Bases loaded with two outs.

- MSU going to the bullpen. Brandon Smith coming on to pitch.

- Turner grounds out to pitcher. Inning over.

- MID 2 - Kent State 3, MSU 1

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Hatcher lines out to right field. One out, bases empty.

- Hancock walks. Runner at first, one out.

- Kamren James walks. Hancock to second. Runners first and second, one out.

- Landon Jordan flies out to center. Hancock tags up and moves to third. Runners first and third, two outs.

