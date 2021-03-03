LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss at Trustmark Park

It's an instate showdown in the midweek. No. 3 Mississippi State (5-2) and Southern Miss (4-3) do battle on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl – the home of the Mississippi Braves.

Alright, the lineups are in. Let's have a look:

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-3)

Gabe Montenegro - LF Reed Trimble - CF Charlie Fischer - DH Christopher Sargent - 1B Slade Wilks - RF Micheal Wein - 3B Will McGillis - 2B Blake Johnson - C Dustin Dickerson - SS

Drew Boyd - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Scotty Dubrule - 2B Tanner Allen - RF Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Luke Hancock - DH Kamren James - SS Landon Jordan - 3B Brad Cumbest - LF

Houston Harding - P

MSU lineup notes: Not really much to note tonight. Mississippi State is rolling with pretty much its usual lineup. Facing the left-handed Drew Boyd, right-handed-hitting Brad Cumbest gets the start in left field. One possible thing to watch tonight has nothing to do with the batting order, but what happens in the field. It's no secret shortstop Kamren James has been in a bit of a fielding slump. The Bulldogs would surely love to see James have a clean night defensively.

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - USM batting

- Montenegro grounds out to second. One out. Bases empty.

- Trimble with a one-hopper to second. Scotty Dubrule can't handle it. Error. Runner at first, one out.

-

