Landon Sims picked as SEC Newcomer of the Week

The following is courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

For the second straight week, No. 2 Mississippi State baseball earned a weekly award from the Southeastern Conference office, as second-year freshman Landon Sims was named the SEC Newcomer of the Week on Monday (April 19).

The Newcomer of the Week award was added for the 2021 season and is awarded weekly to the top performer in the SEC that was a freshman during the shortened 2020 season.

Sims nailed down a pair of saves to help Mississippi State win its fifth SEC series of the season and continue its streak of five straight series wins over Ole Miss. The right-hander now has four saves in SEC play, which ranks No. 2 in the conference.

In the series opener, Sims entered in the eighth inning and faced just six batters to seal up the victory. After a perfect eighth, Sims gave up a double, before a line-out double play cleared the bases. He then ended the series opening victory with a strikeout. On Sunday, Sims struck out the first batter of the ninth inning before a flyout. After an error, Sims got another ground ball and finished off the first multi-save weekend of his career.

On the year, Sims leads the team with five saves in 11 appearances. He has surrendered just one run on 11 hits over 24 1/3 innings of work. The Cumming, Georgia, native has struck out 47 to just seven walks and is limiting the opposition to a .133 batting average.

With Sims and Kamren James grabbing back-to-back newcomer of the week awards, State has now claimed five weekly honors in 2021. Third-year freshman Christian MacLeod and Sims have each won SEC Pitcher of the Week and true freshman Jackson Fristoe was tabbed Freshman of the Week.

The five weekly honors from the SEC are tied for No. 2 in a single season in program history with the 2012 squad. The 2019 team won six weekly awards to set the school standard.

