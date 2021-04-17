WATCH: Chris Lemonis breaks down MSU's series-opening win over Ole Miss

State's skipper talks about his club's 5-2 victory over the Rebels

Mississippi State's recent dominance of Ole Miss continued on Friday night as the No. 4 Bulldogs topped the No. 6 Rebels 5-2. MSU has now beaten Ole Miss in 15 of the last 17 meetings.

The Bulldogs are now 26-7 overall this year and 9-4 in Southeastern Conference play.

Following Friday's win, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss the victory. You can watch Lemonis' full press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.