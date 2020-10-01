SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Javian Davis cleared to play immediately for Mississippi State basketball

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State has been optimistic all along that Javian Davis would get to play for the Bulldogs in the upcoming basketball season. On Thursday, that optimism proved to be well-founded.

Davis – a forward that transferred to MSU from Alabama back over the summer – has been cleared to play immediately by the NCAA and Southeastern Conference, a Mississippi State spokesman confirmed to Cowbell Corner. Davis' presence helps solidify the Bulldogs' frontcourt for the 2020-21 campaign.

Davis averaged six points and 3.8 rebounds per game for Alabama last season as a redshirt freshman. He is expected to provide depth for the Bulldogs down low, joining the likes of Abdul Ado, Quinten Post and Tolu Smith.

It'll be a homecoming of sorts for Davis to get on the court with the Bulldogs this year. He's a native of Canton that now returns to play in the Magnolia State. Before signing with Alabama, Davis was rated the state of Mississippi's No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports, behind only former Bulldog Robert Woodard II and current MSU guard D.J. Stewart.

Davis and the Bulldogs are expected to begin the season next month, on November 25. The full schedule has not yet been announced by Mississippi State.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to watch/listen to Arkansas at Mississippi State (and other gameday notes)

The Bulldogs host the Razorbacks in Starkville on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Manning Award Quarterback of the Week is Mississippi State's K.J. Costello

Costello earns yet another honor for his record-breaking performance last Saturday at LSU

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State QB commit Sawyer Robertson discusses his season opener and State's upset of LSU

Robertson passed for 420 yards on Friday and rooted on the Bulldogs Saturday

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Everybody wins with the Rumblings

It's another dive back into the listener mailbag

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Recapping an exciting week for Mississippi State, Ole Miss and what it means looking ahead

A look at where Mississippi State and Ole Miss go after their opening-week performances

Joel Coleman

Mike Leach on face coverings: "Once you're six feet apart, I can't help but wonder if some of this isn't an homage to politicians"

Leach was asked about his usage of a face covering at LSU last Saturday

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Mike Leach can't get used to cutout fans in college football stadiums

Mississippi State's head coach is a little confused about the fake folks filling venues these days

Joel Coleman

by

Jackgets

Mississippi State a big favorite over Arkansas as Bulldogs try to go 2-0

MSU favored by three scores over the Razorbacks

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-LSU delivers highest television rating of any college football game this year

Bulldogs and Tigers averaged nearly 4.5 million viewers

Joel Coleman

State to Sundays update: Dog D-linemen wreak havoc

Chris Jones, Montez Sweat and Jeffery Simmons all stood out in Week 3 of NFL action

Joel Coleman