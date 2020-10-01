Javian Davis cleared to play immediately for Mississippi State basketball

Mississippi State has been optimistic all along that Javian Davis would get to play for the Bulldogs in the upcoming basketball season. On Thursday, that optimism proved to be well-founded.

Davis – a forward that transferred to MSU from Alabama back over the summer – has been cleared to play immediately by the NCAA and Southeastern Conference, a Mississippi State spokesman confirmed to Cowbell Corner. Davis' presence helps solidify the Bulldogs' frontcourt for the 2020-21 campaign.

Davis averaged six points and 3.8 rebounds per game for Alabama last season as a redshirt freshman. He is expected to provide depth for the Bulldogs down low, joining the likes of Abdul Ado, Quinten Post and Tolu Smith.

It'll be a homecoming of sorts for Davis to get on the court with the Bulldogs this year. He's a native of Canton that now returns to play in the Magnolia State. Before signing with Alabama, Davis was rated the state of Mississippi's No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports, behind only former Bulldog Robert Woodard II and current MSU guard D.J. Stewart.

Davis and the Bulldogs are expected to begin the season next month, on November 25. The full schedule has not yet been announced by Mississippi State.

