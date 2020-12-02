From Mississippi State to WrestleMania? Former Bulldog Anriel Howard reports for training with WWE

She's starred on the court at Mississippi State and got to the professional basketball ranks in the WNBA. Next though, Anriel Howard looks to slam bodies in the wrestling ring.

Howard, the former MSU hoops standout that played for the Bulldogs during the 2018-19 season, has reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the wrestling promotion announced on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Howard joined five others as new recruits headed to Orlando to try and become the next WWE superstars.

It's safe to say Howard displayed many of the characteristics the WWE looks for while she played in Starkville. Along with a larger-than-life personality, Howard showed her athleticism with the Bulldogs, nearly averaging a double-double in her lone season with the team (16.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game). The Atlanta, Georgia, native earned First Team All-SEC honors from both The Associated Press and league coaches for her efforts.

Howard spent the first three seasons of her college basketball career at Texas A & M before coming to Mississippi State. After her time at MSU, she was drafted in the second round of the WNBA Draft and went on to play three games with the Seattle Storm before being waived.

Now, Howard goes from dribbling basketballs on the floor to bouncing heads on the mat. Perhaps it won't be too long until Howardmania is runnin' wild.

