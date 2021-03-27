FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Ben Howland breaks down NIT semifinal win over Louisiana Tech

MSU is headed to the NIT championship game
Author:
Publish date:

For the first time in school history, Mississippi State is headed to the NIT championship game. 

MSU defeated Louisiana Tech 84-62 on Saturday in the semifinals and now, State will have the chance to play for the title on Sunday at 11 a.m. central against Memphis.

After Saturday's game, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to discuss the victory over Louisiana Tech and having the chance to win the NIT. You can watch Howland's full press conference with the video at the top of this page.

