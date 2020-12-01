SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses MSU's win over Texas State

Joel Coleman

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State is in the win column. It took until the season's third game, but the Bulldogs got their first victory of the 2020-21 campaign on Monday night with a 68-51 triumph over Texas State. It also marked win No. 500 in the career of MSU head coach Ben Howland. Following the game, Howland met with reporters to talk about the win and his personal milestone. Watch above for full video.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Career night for D.J. Stewart lifts Mississippi State over Texas State in Bulldogs' home opener

MSU improves to 1-2 this season

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State commit M.J. Daniels announces signing date and other Bulldog football recruiting notes

M.J. Daniels says he'll sign early, plus the Bulldogs get a commitment and decommitment on Monday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State women's basketball game at Southern Miss canceled

Bulldogs were originally slated to play in Hattiesburg on December 12

Joel Coleman

Former South Carolina wide receiver commitment pledges he's headed for Mississippi State

Rodarius Thomas says he's a Bulldog

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: What's true after Mississippi State falls in the Battle for the Golden Egg?

The Bulldogs fell 31-24 to Ole Miss on Saturday, so what does it mean for the present and future?

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Nikki McCray-Penson era begins with blowout win over Jackson State

Bulldogs dominated the Tigers to start the 2020-21 season

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson discusses her victorious Bulldog debut

Mississippi State defeated Jackson State 88-58 on Sunday

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State players Jaden Walley, Austin Williams, Erroll Thompson and Aaron Brule discuss the Egg Bowl and moving forward

The Bulldogs still have two games remaining after falling to Ole Miss on Saturday

Joel Coleman

The Golden Egg goes to the Rebels even as Bulldogs continue to show future has promise

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-24 on Saturday night in the Egg Bowl

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach meets with reporters after Egg Bowl loss

The Bulldogs fell to the Rebels 31-24

Joel Coleman