WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses MSU's win over Texas State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State is in the win column. It took until the season's third game, but the Bulldogs got their first victory of the 2020-21 campaign on Monday night with a 68-51 triumph over Texas State. It also marked win No. 500 in the career of MSU head coach Ben Howland. Following the game, Howland met with reporters to talk about the win and his personal milestone. Watch above for full video.

