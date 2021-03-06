FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's regular-season-closing loss at Auburn

Bulldogs fall to Tigers 78-71
Author:
Publish date:

After winning three of its previous four games, Mississippi State couldn't make it four out of five on Saturday in Auburn. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 78-71 to close out the regular season. 

MSU fell to a 14-13 overall record this season with an 8-10 mark in SEC play. The Bulldogs will return to the court on Thursday as they open up play at the SEC Tournament against Kentucky.

After Saturday's game, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to discuss the loss to Auburn and start looking towards the SEC Tourney. Watch Howland's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

