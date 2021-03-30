Another MSU women's hoopster to transfer, along with a men's player

Two Bulldogs – one from each basketball team – are seeking other opportunities

The mass exodus of Mississippi State women's basketball players continues.

Aliyah Matharu became the latest Bulldog to explore her opportunities elsewhere as a source confirmed Tuesday that the guard has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Matharu played in all 19 games for State this past season. She averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Matharu becomes the sixth MSU women's player to enter the portal since the season concluded. That's half of the Bulldogs' listed online roster.

Other MSU players to enter the portal include Xaria Wiggins, JaMya Mingo-Young, Yemiyah Morris, Sidney Cooks and Madison Hayes. That leaves six players from last year's team still with MSU – Myah Taylor, KN'isha Godfrey, Jessika Carter, Rickea Jackson, Charlotte Kohl and Caterrion Thompson. Three new Bulldogs are expected to enroll this summer.

Montgomery enters portal from men's team

An MSU men's player is also on the way out the door.

Freshman guard/forward Keondre Montgomery has entered the transfer portal a source confirmed. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Montgomery saw very little action with the Bulldogs in 2020-21. He played only 20 total minutes over six games. Montgomery scored nine total points and had two total rebounds.

At this point, Montgomery is the only Mississippi State men's player to have entered the transfer portal since the season wrapped up.

Aliyah Matharu has entered the NCAA transfer portal. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

