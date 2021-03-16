JaMya Mingo-Young seeking transfer from MSU women's hoops

Mingo-Young becomes the second Bulldog in as many weeks to announce plans to move on from Starkville

For the second time in as many weeks, a Mississippi State women's basketball player has announced her plans to leave the Bulldogs program.

Guard JaMya Mingo-Young took to social media on Tuesday and revealed she is looking to move on from MSU.

"I would like to start off by thanking God for putting me in the position to live out my dream since I was three years old of playing college basketball," it was posted to Mingo-Young's Twitter account. "This was not an easy decision to make, but after much thought and consideration with my family, friends and career mentors, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I am grateful for the opportunity to pursue my degree at Mississippi State University and play basketball for such a great program these last two years. I want to thank my teammates and coaches for helping me grow both on and off the court, and I want to thank all of Bulldog Nation for your support along the way."

Mingo-Young joins fellow guard Xaria Wiggins as players from MSU to announce transfer plans over the last couple of weeks.

Over her two seasons at State, Mingo-Young averaged 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. She started 11 of MSU's 19 games in 2020-21 and averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and three assists per contest.

Of course Mingo-Young's contributions were part of a disappointing season for the Bulldogs as the team went 10-9 overall and learned Monday it missed out on the Women's NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. MSU also declined an invite to the WNIT, so State's season is done. And when the Bulldogs return to action next season, they'll almost assuredly now be without at least Wiggins and Mingo-Young.

