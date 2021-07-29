Every SEC Opponent Mississippi State Men's Basketball Faces in the 2021 Season

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Learns SEC Opponents for 2021-22 Season
We now know who Mississippi State men's basketball will face in its 18 Southeastern Conference matchups for the 2021-22 hoops season.
The SEC will release the dates, times and television networks for the games at a later date.
MSU faces the defending SEC champion and 2021 NCAA Sweet 16 participant Alabama along with Ole Miss and South Carolina two times. The Bulldogs are also set to play a home-and-home series with Arkansas and Missouri.
Other matchups include Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs travel to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M.
This is a familiar slate for State, which recorded a top four finish and an 11-7 conference record with the same 18-game schedule last season .
It will be interesting to watch how MSU can build upon that success in 2020.
Here's a look at the program's non-conference schedule as well, which was released earlier this offseason:
2021-22 nonconference schedule
Wednesday, Nov. 10 — North Alabama
Saturday, Nov. 13 — Montana
Wednesday, Nov. 17 — Detroit Mercy
Sunday, Nov. 21 — Morehead State
Thursday, Nov. 25 — multi-team tournament TBD
Saturday, Nov. 27 — multi-team tournament TBD
Thursday, Dec. 2 — Lamar
Sunday, Dec. 5 — Minnesota
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — Georgia State
Saturday, Dec. 17 — Furman
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Winthrop (at Mississippi Coliseum, Jackson)
Saturday, Jan. 29 — at Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC challenge)