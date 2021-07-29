Every SEC Opponent Mississippi State Men's Basketball Faces in the 2021 Season

Sports Illustrated home
Mississippi State Men's Basketball Learns SEC Opponents for 2021-22 Season

The list of SEC opponents for Bulldogs basketball this season has been released.
We now know who Mississippi State men's basketball will face in its 18 Southeastern Conference matchups for the 2021-22 hoops season.

The SEC will release the dates, times and television networks for the games at a later date.

MSU faces the defending SEC champion and 2021 NCAA Sweet 16 participant Alabama along with Ole Miss and South Carolina two times. The Bulldogs are also set to play a home-and-home series with Arkansas and Missouri. 

Other matchups include Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs travel to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M.

This is a familiar slate for State, which recorded a top four finish and an 11-7 conference record with the same 18-game schedule last season .

It will be interesting to watch how MSU can build upon that success in 2020.

Here's a look at the program's non-conference schedule as well, which was released earlier this offseason:

2021-22 nonconference schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 10 — North Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 13 — Montana

Wednesday, Nov. 17 — Detroit Mercy

Sunday, Nov. 21 — Morehead State

Thursday, Nov. 25 — multi-team tournament TBD

Saturday, Nov. 27 — multi-team tournament TBD

Thursday, Dec. 2 — Lamar

Sunday, Dec. 5 — Minnesota

Tuesday, Dec. 14 — Georgia State

Saturday, Dec. 17 — Furman

Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Winthrop (at Mississippi Coliseum, Jackson)

Saturday, Jan. 29 — at Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC challenge)

