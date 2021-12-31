Tolu Smith Makes Statement As Mississippi State Thumps Arkansas in SEC Opener

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tolu Smith Returns in Thunderous Fashion, Bulldogs Thump the Hogs in SEC Opener

    In his first game back from injury, Tolu Smith turned in a dominant performance to secure a win in the Bulldogs’ SEC opener.
    Author:

    Mississippi State men’s hoops cruised past the Arkansas Razorbacks to improve to 10-3 on the season via a final score of 81- 68 Wednesday night to open SEC play.

    Coming into the game, MSU was ranked at No. 42 on the kenpom.com rankings, with Arkansas checking in at No. 44 after a couple of tough losses. The Bulldogs handed the team their third tough loss, though, behind an impressive return outing from big man Tolu Smith, an impressive shooting from Shakeel Moore and yet another solid performance from Iverson Molinar, who is still putting together an All-SEC type year.

    Smith finished with 18 points and 6 boards on 5-8 shooting, while Moore poured in 15 more and 5 assists, with 9 of his points coming from behind the arc. Molinar, though, turned in another stat sheet-stuffer, tallying 16 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Before the game, head coach Ben Howland had mentioned that he was impressed with how much more Molinar had developed as a point guard as opposed to the previous season, and the veteran guard continues to show just why.

    Perhaps the most important stat from this game, though, was just how much MSU managed to get to the charity stripe. The Bulldogs earned 28 attempts from the line in their victory, sinking 22, for a 78.6% mark from the free-throw line - that’ll play, Bulldog fans.

    Read More

    “Obviously I’m really happy for the win,” said Howland after the game, “I thought that our guys did a really good job today battling and really competing hard…We had 12 steals as a team and forced them (Arkansas) into 17 turnovers, which is huge… Our depth really helped us today.”

    After coming out flat against Minnesota and dropping a tough one late against Colorado State, many fans were wondering whether this Bulldog team was going to find some kind of identity, but over the course of the last three games, it almost looks like that argument has been laid to rest.

    This is a team that knows how to use their size - they’re second in the SEC in terms of rebounding behind Kentucky. They have to be able to hound ball handlers without fouling and get points in transition and mismatches, because the half court offense, while serviceable at times, still has room to improve.

    The Bulldogs were no doubt excited to leave 2021 on a high note, but their next opponent is that of the Missouri Tigers, who at the time of writing this article are well on their way to being 6-7 as the Kentucky Wildcats are routing them in Rupp Arena. That game takes place on January 5th with an 8:00 p.m. tip-off. 

    USATSI_15713302
    Basketball

    Tolu Smith Makes Statement As Mississippi State Thumps Arkansas in SEC Opener

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17421419
    Football

    Watch: Mike Leach, Players Talk 34-7 Liberty Bowl Loss to Texas Tech

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17420659
    Football

    Cowbell Corner Liberty Bowl MVP: Rara Thomas Among Bright Spots For Bulldogs

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17420163
    Football

    Mississippi State Falls 34-7 to Texas Tech in 2021  AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Dec 28, 2021
    USATSI_17420163
    Football

    Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks Another One of Dak Prescott's Records

    Dec 28, 2021
    USATSI_17012703 (1)
    Football

    Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Texas Tech In AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Dec 28, 2021
    USATSI_17413662
    Football

    Back to Dak: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has Bounced Back, Hit His Stride Again

    Dec 28, 2021
    USATSI_17230803 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State vs Texas Tech: How to Watch The AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Dec 28, 2021