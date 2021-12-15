Mississippi State Basketball Bounces Back With 79-50 Victory Over Georgia State

There’s never a bad way to get back in the win column, but the MSU men’s hoops squad picked about as good of a method as any in their 79-50 victory over the Georgia State Panthers this past Tuesday night.

Veteran guard Iverson Molinar once again led all scorers with 18 points on a spectacular 5-6 shooting after a disappointing performance against Colorado State. Molinar also poured in 4 assists in his efforts with only 1 turnover, showing yet again why he’s at the top end of the conference in that ratio.

Derek Fountain made his first start of the season in the absence of forwards Cam Matthews and Tolu Smith (both out due to injury) and played impressively well. He finished with 10 points and 9 boards, flirting with a double-double on the night. Fountain spoke to reporters after the game on just how much this bounce-back win means to the team.

“The focus (coming into tonight) was just to play our hardest,” said Fountain, “…play with a chip on our shoulder, I mean just bring it tonight, you know you don’t want to lose (3) in a row…play our hardest and just get the win.”

Early in the season, fans were wondering if MSU’s struggles at the free throw line would continue, but tonight, however, the Bulldogs did their part in putting those thoughts to rest. The team went 26-30 from the stripe on the night, with several players not missing a single shot. In fact, the free throw line is exactly where Molinar got a good chunk of his points, going 7-7.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the night, though, was that Isaac Stansbury, son of long-time MSU basketball coach Rick Stansbury, checked into the game in the final minutes, and on his birthday, managed to sink a floater through contact in the heart of the defense. Head coach Ben Howland added his thoughts on Stansbury’s tough birthday bucket postgame.

“I was so happy,” Howland exclaimed, “like Andy Garcia had a shot, and he knew it was Isaac’s turn and birthday, and for that thing to go in I was so excited…you know, the Stansbury name is synonymous with Mississippi State Basketball. Rick was here for 22 years, 23 maybe, this is where Isaac grew up so I was so pleased for Isaac and for our fans…He’s a great kid and a great influence on these players, and it was a great happy birthday at the end of the day for him.”

MSU will play its next contest Friday, December 17th against Furman in Starkville before heading south to Jackson, Mississippi, for a game in the Coliseum against Winthrop on December 21st. Both games will have a 6 p.m. tip, with the Furman game being broadcasted on SEC Network.