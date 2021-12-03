Bulldogs Down the Cardinals Behind Rocket Watts’ Big Game

Transfer guard Rocket Watts had his best game in the Maroon and White on Thursday as MSU cruised past Lamar at home.

The MSU men’s basketball team secured another win on their home floor in a convincing 75-60 rout of the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday night.

Iverson Molinar led all scorers with 17 points, but it was another Bulldog that would be the main story in this one. Rocket Watts, in his fifth game in the maroon and white, finally broke out of the slump he had been in since taking the floor this year. Watts scored 15 points in 14 minutes on a 6-8 clip from the floor and was instrumental in bringing home the victory for the Bulldogs.

At the half, it appeared that it just wasn’t going to be a good night for stud Bulldog forward and former SEC rebound leader Tolu Smith, as he had 0’s across the board in terms of stats. Due to some, as head coach Ben Howland dubbed it, “encouragement” at the half, though, Smith managed to get back on track on short notice, notching a double-double in the second half alone with 14 points and 11 boards. Garrison Brooks also poured in 10 and 9, respectively, to cap off a well-distributed scoring effort for MSU.

Watts’ performance, though, was one that Bulldog fans should circle, as Howland explained after the game.

“I think this is a huge game for him,” Howland said, “to have that confidence now going into what’s next. And when you’re out for five and a half months with an injury, that’s tough…both of those guys (Smith and Watts) are coming out of those situations.”

Howland seemed to suggest that this could just be the appetizer in terms of Watts’ potential on this team as a scorer, and if that is indeed the case, this already talented guard rotation just might get even better.

Bulldogs fans will have to wait until Sunday to find out, though, as the next game for the Bulldogs takes place at 1 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.