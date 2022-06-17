Mississippi State Men's Basketball: Matchups Announced for 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The NCAA revealed its matchups for college basketball's 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Thursday morning.

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge is an annual contest that pairs each of the 10 members of the Big 12 conference with selected SEC teams. It serves as a fun day of competition outside of typical SEC play, and both conferences are vying to have the most teams walk away with victories. Through the years, the Big 12 has had four outright wins as opposed to the SEC's three. There have also been two ties, with each conference having five wins. The SEC won the event in 2022 -- six teams recorded victories. The upcoming event will take place on January 28, 2023.

Mississippi State will be hosting TCU at Humphrey Coliseum in the 2023 event. Both teams finished the 2021-2022 season with 8-10 records in conference play, but the Horned Frogs made it to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. TCU defeated LSU in last year's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. They are coached by Jamie Dixon, who has led the program to much success since being hired ahead of the 2016 season.

The Bulldogs have a bit of uncertainty surrounding them heading into next season. Chris Jans has taken over as the new head coach of the program and will be looking to take the team to new heights. MSU had a loaded roster last season but couldn't make much of it. With some of the more experienced players on the team returning and a group of talented transfers and freshmen coming in, Mississippi State has a chance to have a breakthrough season and contribute to the SEC's success.

Here are the other nine matchups in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Baylor

Auburn at West Virginia

Florida at Kansas State

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Iowa State at Missouri

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

Texas at Tennessee

Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt will not be participating.