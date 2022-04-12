Mississippi State freshman guard Cam Carter announced today, April 12th that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Carter took to twitter with a statement saying:

"I want to start by thanking my family, friends, coaches, teammates and Hailstate for an amazing freshman year at Mississippi State University," Carter wrote on Twitter. "I have nothing but love for everyone who has been by my side throughout my journey. With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal. I'm excited for what is to come and looking forward to exploring all opportunities for my basketball career."

Carter was originally a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. The Donaldsonville, Louisiana native was the No. 113 prospect in the nation and No. 3 player in Virginia leading him to receive offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Coastal Carolina and more. He committed to Mississippi State April 8th, 2021 and was one of three high school recruits in Mississippi State's class to sign in the 2021 class.

His playing time last season was a bit unpredictable under former head coach Ben Howland, but when he saw the court, he often brought a spark off the bench. Carter is a big time athlete who pushes the ball fast and is a versatile player. He can play both the one and two guard positions, is a excellent finisher at the rim and a dependable defender who can guard multiple positions. The 6-3, 185 pound freshman appeared in 27 games with four starts last season. He averaged 2.2 points, 0.9 assists, and 0.8 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game shooting roughly 40% from the field, 30% from the three-point line and almost 70% from the free throw line.

There is not a clear reason why Carter has entered the portal, but his transfer decision comes two days after MSU head coach Chris Jans grabbed former Oregon State point guard Deshawn Davis from the portal and MSU remains one of the final two schools in the running for former LSU guard Xavier Pinson.