Mississippi State Men's Basketball Lands Southern Miss Transfer Forward

Mississippi State men's basketball added another piece ahead of the holiday weekend.

Mississippi State has been active in the transfer portal across multiple sports as of late and men's basketball is no exception.

Chris Jans' team gained Southern Miss transfer forward Tyler Stevenson through the portal on Friday, something that could make a notable difference when the Bulldogs get back to the court considering just how much of a difference-maker Stevenson was for the Golden Eagles. 

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Stevenson played four years for Southern Miss, serving as the team's leading scorer for the past two seasons, averaging 14.1 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per outing in 2021.

Stevenson, a graduate transfer, was originally committed to UIC before ultimately changing his mind and switching over to MSU on Friday afternoon. Some of that came down to his Mississippi ties as Stevenson played out his high school career at New Hope High School, which isn't far from the Starkville area.

"It was a no brainer for me and my family," Stevenson told Paul Jones of 247Sports. "I am from Columbus, Miss., so Mississippi State is in my backyard. As a kid, I always dreamed of playing for Mississippi State. Growing up, me and my family were big fans of Mississippi State. They have good resources there for me to be good and I know I can help the team out. We have a lot of good pieces this season and I think we can get a lot done."

The upcoming season will mark Stevenson's fifth and final year of eligibility.

