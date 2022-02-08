Skip to main content

Howland and Co. Looking to Keep Tournament Hopes Alive Against Tennessee

MSU head coach Ben Howland met with the media Tuesday to discuss the team's upcoming game against Tennessee.

After dropping their last game to Arkansas, MSU is still winless in true road games. However, they'll get the chance to pick up some real steam on Wednesday as they look to face off against the No. 19-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. 

Tennessee is one of the hotter teams in the conference at the moment, rattling off five straight SEC wins. 

"I think they're shooting really well," said Howland, "In their last two games in the conference they shot the ball from three close to 50%, and they make the most threes out of anyone in our conference."

Howland also mentioned that he thinks the Bulldogs match up much better with Tennessee than they did against the more physically imposing guard rotation of Arkansas. 

Read More

One of the biggest keys to victory in the upcoming game, though, according to Howland, is getting his team out in transition. The Bulldogs were outscored by 10 points in transition in their last outing, and Howland knows that can't happen.

"We gave up too many fast-break opportunities. Our fast break defense wasn't up to snuff," said Howland, "and then we didn't get enough out of out fast breaks, especially finishing. We had a few finishes that we did not capitalize on that we needed to."

MSU is predicted by warrennolan.com to finish the season 18-13 at the moment. If that's the case, then it would take an impressive SEC tournament performance for the Bulldogs to insure a tournament bid. They're also picked to lose on Wednesday, though, so if they can pull out a win, it would greatly help their chances. 

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday night, with the game airing nationwide on ESPN2.

USATSI_17627329
Basketball

Ben Howland, Bulldogs Aiming to Keep Tournament Hopes Alive Against Tennessee

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17462573
Basketball

Has Doug Novak Proven He Belongs as Bulldogs Head Coach?

2 hours ago
USATSI_17626874
Basketball

Where Does Mississippi State Men's Basketball Stand After Loss to Arkansas?

Feb 7, 2022
USATSI_17624540
Football

What Each QB in the Senior Bowl Showed in Mobile

Feb 7, 2022
USATSI_17419685
Football

Hypothetically, What Would Happen if Bryan Harsin Got Fired?

Feb 7, 2022
USATSI_17158068 (2)
Football

Could Charles Cross Be the First Player Selected in the 2022 NFL Draft? One Projection Says So

Feb 7, 2022
USATSI_17242915
Football

Mississippi State Set to Face Southern Miss in 2030, 2031

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_13549080 (4)
Football

Mississippi State Football Signs Nation's No. 16 Recruiting Class

Feb 4, 2022