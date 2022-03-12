Skip to main content

Mississippi State Hires Sam Purcell as New Women’s Basketball Coach

Sam Purcell was most recently an associate head coach at Louisville, but now, he’s headed to Starkville.

News broke on Saturday afternoon that former Louisville assistant coach Sam Purcell has been hired as the head coach for the Mississippi State women’s basketball squad. 

The announcement comes after an early exit from the SEC Tournament earlier this month, and after a long and harrowing season led by interim head coach Doug Novak. 

Purcell comes to Starkville with a highly-touted recruiting resume’, along with 19 years of coaching experience. Purcell has been a part of 14 separate 20-win seasons and three 30-win seasons during his career, and will undoubtedly be looking to bring that winning tradition into the program. 

Purcell has spent the last nine years with the Louisville women’s program, and according to those close to the team, has played an integral part in turning them into the perennial contender that they are in the current college basketball landscape. 

“I’m honored and humbled to be the head women’s basketball coach at Mississippi State University, and I am appreciative to John Cohen and the entire university administration for this opportunity,” said Purcell in a press release. 

It is unclear at the moment what the future holds for former interim head coach Doug Novak, the fan-favorite for the job, at this current juncture. 

