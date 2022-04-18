Former Mississippi State Women's Basketball Standout Myah Taylor Commits to Ole Miss

Myah Taylor, who spent four seasons as a guard on Mississippi State's women's basketball team, has committed to Ole Miss.

A native of Olive Branch, Taylor was considered the top prospect in the state of Mississippi coming out of high school. Taylor was ranked as a five-star point guard by ESPN and received the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year three times during her high school career. She joined the MSU program in 2017 under former head coach Vic Schaefer and opted to redshirt in her first full season as a Bulldog.

Taylor played sporadically in her redshirt freshman season but began to see plenty of playing time as a redshirt sophomore during the 2019-2020 season. She started in every game she played in that season, as well as in her redshirt junior and redshirt senior seasons. Taylor was a valuable asset to the team in more ways than one.

Throughout her time in maroon and white, Taylor put up a solid stat line. She averaged 6.2 points per game during four seasons of action and scored a total of 710 points. Taylor also pulled down roughly 1.9 rebounds per game and totaled 196 steals.

Every point guard has a certain skill that stands out above any other-- for Taylor, that was her ability to dish out assists. She averaged 3.9 assists per game throughout her collegiate career. As a redshirt sophomore, she ranked first in the SEC and eighth in the country with a 2.80 assist-to-turnover ratio. Taylor posted a 2.36 assist-to-turnover ratio during her junior season, which was good enough to rank fifth in the SEC.

Now, Taylor will be joining an Ole Miss program that has been steadily improving over the last few years. Last season, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin helped the Rebels reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years. Ole Miss finished with a first-round loss in the tournament but boasted a 23-9 overall record and showed the potential for growth in the coming seasons.

Taylor has the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the rival program, but she will continue to face plenty of tough competition in the SEC-- including her former team. Much like Ole Miss, Mississippi State shows plenty of promise for the upcoming season, although it is still months away.

After an exciting career in maroon and white, Taylor has one more season to prove herself on the court and looks to make a name for herself in a college town only two hours down the road.