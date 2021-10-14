Mississippi State WBB: Looking Into Potential Replacements After Nikki McCray-Penson Announces Departure

The women’s basketball world was rocked this week following the news of Nikki McCray-Penson’s resignation. In what was supposed to be a bounce-back year for the Bulldogs, McCray won’t be around to see the product of her hard work. McCray stepped away, citing health reasons.

Just one short season ago, there wasn’t a better job opening in college basketball. Fans consistently supported the program, especially following multiple Final Four runs. Now, following a 10-9 season, the job is opened yet again, and will be incredibly more difficult to fill. To add insult to injury, Johnnie Harris, who was a favorite by fans to land the job a year ago, was named the head coach at Auburn this past off-season.

Looking at other coaching hires in recent history might be a clue as to where Athletic Director John Cohen might look to fill the spot. After hiring Andy Cannizaro, who later was dismissed following off-the-field issues, Cohen looked to a coach with a proven track record: Chris Lemonis.

Since then, all Chris Lemonis did was go 114-37 over three seasons and bring home a National Championship. Similarly, Cohen went the unproven route with Joe Moorhead. After two disappointing season and player discipline coming into question, he was relieved of his duties. Again, down the proven route went Cohen, bringing in one of the winningest active football coaches in the game, Mike Leach. While Coach McCray didn’t get to fully live out her potential, it would seem Cohen would follow a pattern and find a proven coach to take over the team.

Here are a few candidates to watch in the coming weeks:

Nell Fortner

Fortner’s name is not one of the most talked-about names in women’s basketball currently but it definitely should be. Fortner is well accomplished in three different levels of basketball (College, WNBA, and Team USA) and has continued to win at every stop she has been at. In just her second year with Georgia Tech, Fortner got the school’s first Sweet 16 appearance in nearly a decade and just their second-ever appearance in school history. Her wins with Team USA (101) still mark the highest win total by any coach in history. To put the bow on top, Fortner was born in Jackson, MS. John Cohen, make the call. The only concern here is that Fortner is 62 years old and may not be interesting in a change late into her coaching career.

Joni Taylor:

When you look at one of the young, bright minds in college basketball, Joni Taylor is at the top of the list. A season ago, fans were skeptical of her overall record at Georgia. A dominant 21-7 record last season surely erased any doubt of her coaching capabilities. In six seasons as the head coach of Georgia, Mitchell has compiled 119 wins in a tough SEC East. She has proven she can win tough games and against tough teams like Tennessee and South Carolina. She knows the SEC landscape incredibly well with coaching stops at LSU and Alabama as an assistant, as well as with stops at Louisiana Tech and Troy. She was born in Meridian, MS and has often shared her love for Mississippi. She is young, 42, and would be an incredible fit with the University.

Matthew Mitchell:

Matthew Mitchell might be the biggest question mark on the list. The interest would most definitely be there but following an injury he retired abruptly last season. Mitchell is a Mississippi State grad and was born in Louisville, MS, and that might would be enough to pull the 50-year-old out of retirement. Other than the obvious ties to the university, Mitchell has won consistently at Kentucky and had great success in the NCAA Tournament. In 13 seasons at the helm, Mitchell won 70% of his games in the difficult SEC East. He won 281 games with 119 of those games being in-conference. He recruits at an incredibly high level, and his personality is full of Mississippi charm. This is the coach that feels like the answer to John Cohen’s prayers, but it may just be too good to be true. The only one stopping this deal from happening would have to be Mitchell.

Wes Moore:

Last year, the fans really wanted Jeff Walz. As a matter of fact, he was reported as a top candidate for the job on multiple occasions. Then, he said he was never leaving the Louisville Cardinal unless the Los Angeles Lakers came calling. So, ultimately, he won’t be leaving ever. If fans want an ACC guy who can win, Wes Moore is the guy to do it. Moore has won in bunches, at three career stops, over 26 years. Last season, the Wolfpack knocked off two teams ranked No. 1 on the road. One of those teams was Jeff Walz’s and the other was SEC powerhouse South Carolina. In 8 years with NC State, Moore has won 190 games and made three Sweet 16 appearances. He has made a living off of making the NCAA tournament and has only failed to do so 8 times over the last 23 seasons. While he is the only coach on the list without Mississippi ties, he makes a lot of sense here. Mississippi State would bring a new challenge, as well as more fan support. It would have a more clear path to national recognition and more money. While there might be zero interest here from either side, this would be a program-changing hire.

Dawn Plitzuweit:

Dawn Plitzuweit has put together an incredibly successful career at South Dakota and does not get the respect she deserves. She has won everywhere she has been and a Power 5 job suits her well. She seems to be more of a fit in the Big 10 or ACC, just based on comfort in the region, but Mississippi State has been a great home for many coaches out of the Midwest. Compiling a record of 317-122 is impressive, no matter where it's accomplished. She, too, is a wildcard here but could be poised to make the leap.

Names that likely aren’t happening:

There are two names that are being tossed around that seem hard to imagine: Blair Schaefer and Johnnie Harris. Both would be incredible hires, in their own respective way, but here is why they just don’t work. Harris finally jumped on a job in which she felt comfortable with. She built up a staff and now has valuable relationships with a team she rebuilt in a short time frame. Auburn seems like home for her for now, and her jumping ship seems far from possible. Cohen making a call wouldn’t surprise anyone, but her saying yes would surprise many. As for Schaefer, she still seems like she wants to learn more. She isn’t in a direct coaching role yet and is still incredibly young. Twitter has also been home to a few different exchanges with her and Mississippi State fans that also make the move seem complicated. SEC money and opportunities talk, though, so it’s possible, just not likely.