MSU closes regular season at Auburn looking to keep up momentum

With the Southeastern Conference Tournament looming next week, Mississippi State is playing some of its best basketball of the year. The Bulldogs have won three out of four and have a chance to even up their SEC record in Saturday's regular-season finale at Auburn.

So just how big would that be for MSU? How much of a shot in the arm would it be for the Bulldogs to defeat the Tigers and head into next week's league tourney as one of the hottest teams entering the event? State head coach Ben Howland knows.

"It'd be huge," Howland said. "It's what we're really shooting for, obviously."

For MSU to get what it wants, it'll just need recent trends to continue. While State has surged of late, Auburn has lost seven of its last nine games. Of course the past doesn't matter all that much when Saturday's game tips at noon.

"They're a very good team and it's going to be a very hard game," Howland said.

See below for how you can watch or listen to Saturday's game. To hear more from Howland, watch his full pre-Auburn media session with the video at the top of this page.

What: Mississippi State (14-12, 8-9) at Auburn (12-14, 6-11)

Auburn Arena – Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena – Auburn, Alabama When: Noon central on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Noon central on Saturday, March 6, 2021 TV/Video: SEC Network, Online via ESPN.com/ESPN App

SEC Network, Online via ESPN.com/ESPN App Radio/Audio: Mississippi State Sports Radio Network (click here for full list of affiliates), online at Hailstate.com and the TuneIn radio app

