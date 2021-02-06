WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's win at South Carolina

Mississippi State is back in the win column in Southeastern Conference action.

After losing four straight league games, MSU picked up a 75-59 win at South Carolina on Saturday. The victory improved the Bulldogs to 11-9 overall and 5-6 in conference play. South Carolina fell to 5-7 overall with a 3-5 mark in league games.

Following the contest, State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break down MSU's win. Watch Howland's full postgame press conference with the video above.

