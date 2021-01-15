WATCH: Ben Howland previews MSU's home tilt against Florida
State looks to bounce back after a tough loss to Texas A&M
After watching a 13-point lead get away in a home loss to Texas A&M this past Wednesday, Mississippi State will try to have a short memory and bounce back on Saturday as the Bulldogs host Florida.
On Friday, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to preview the upcoming contest. Watch above for Howland's full press conference and see below for how you can watch or keep up with Saturday's game between the Bulldogs and Gators.
- What: Florida (6-3, 3-2) at Mississippi State (8-5, 3-2)
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum – Starkville, Mississippi
- When: 3 p.m. central on Saturday, January 16, 2021
- TV/Video: ESPN2, Online via the ESPN App
- Radio/Audio: Mississippi State Sports Radio Network (click here for full list of affiliates), online at Hailstate.com and the TuneIn radio app
