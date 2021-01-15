WATCH: Ben Howland previews MSU's home tilt against Florida

State looks to bounce back after a tough loss to Texas A&M

After watching a 13-point lead get away in a home loss to Texas A&M this past Wednesday, Mississippi State will try to have a short memory and bounce back on Saturday as the Bulldogs host Florida.

On Friday, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to preview the upcoming contest. Watch above for Howland's full press conference and see below for how you can watch or keep up with Saturday's game between the Bulldogs and Gators.

What: Florida (6-3, 3-2) at Mississippi State (8-5, 3-2)

Florida (6-3, 3-2) at Mississippi State (8-5, 3-2) Where: Humphrey Coliseum – Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum – Starkville, Mississippi When: 3 p.m. central on Saturday, January 16, 2021

3 p.m. central on Saturday, January 16, 2021 TV/Video: ESPN2, Online via the ESPN App

ESPN2, Online via the ESPN App Radio/Audio: Mississippi State Sports Radio Network (click here for full list of affiliates), online at Hailstate.com and the TuneIn radio app

The Mississippi State men's basketball team huddles up before a game earlier this season. MSU hosts Florida on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

