Quinten Post enters transfer portal

Forward played in 39 career games for MSU over the last two seasons

The transfer portal has been giving for Mississippi State of late, but on Wednesday, it took away from the Bulldogs.

Quinten Post has entered the transfer portal, Cowbell Corner confirmed on Wednesday. The forward played in 39 career games for MSU over the course of the last two seasons.

Post played a reserve role on State's frontcourt in each of the last two years. This past season, Post averaged 8.6 minutes of action per game and tallied an average of 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest. This followed a freshman season in which Post averaged 1.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Post becomes the third Bulldog to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Deivon Smith and Keondre Montgomery. Smith has since announced his commitment to Georgia Tech. Montgomery hasn't yet revealed a new landing spot.

On the flip side of the transfer portal, MSU has brought in a pair of instant-impact performers this month. Garrison Brooks has transferred to Mississippi State from North Carolina. D.J. Jeffries also joined the Bulldogs after previously playing at Memphis.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.