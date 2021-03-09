Stewart and Ado pick up SEC yearly honors

The Southeastern Conference released its men's basketball postseason awards – as selected by league coaches – on Tuesday. Mississippi State ended up with a couple of representatives receiving honors. Guard D.J. Stewart, Jr., was selected to the All-SEC Second Team. Meanwhile center Abdul Ado was tabbed to the All-Defensive Team. Here is more, courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Mississippi State's D.J. Stewart, Jr., and Abdul Ado earned All-SEC honors announced Tuesday by the conference office.



Stewart Jr. captured All-SEC Second-Team accolades, while Ado claimed one of five spots on the All-SEC Defensive Team. Mississippi State has had at least one player named All-SEC during each of the last five seasons under Ben Howland.



Stewart Jr. has provided double figures in 23 of 27 games this season. He ranks inside the SEC's top 10 during conference games in free throw percentage (87.0 – 2nd), steals per game (1.7 – 5th) and points per game (15.7 – 8th). Stewart Jr. has piled up six games of 20-plus points on the season. He is joined by Iverson Molinar and Tolu Smith as one of the SEC's top scoring trios at 45.6 points per game. The Bulldogs are 10-2 this season when all three members of the trio reach double figures in the same game.



Ado, the SEC's active leader in blocks and rebounds, has started in 124 of his 125 career games for the Bulldogs. He recently eclipsed Dee Bost (2009-10-11-12) for the program's all-time starts lead. Ado has amassed 750 career rebounds and 236 career blocks. He is four rebounds shy of passing Jack Houston (1952-53-54-55) for 10th place on the program's all-time list. The 236 blocks are good enough for third place only behind the NCAA's all-time leader Jarvis Varnado (2007-08-09-10) and Erick Dampier (1994-95-96).

D.J. Stewart, Jr., No. 3, shoots as Abdul Ado, No. 24, looks on during a game earlier this season. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.