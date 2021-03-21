WATCH: Ben Howland breaks down MSU's NIT win over Saint Louis

Mississippi State is moving on in the NIT.

The Bulldogs topped Saint Louis 74-68 on Saturday and as a result, MSU's season keeps on rolling. State (16-14) will next play Richmond on Thursday.

Before then though, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters after Saturday's game to break down the win. Watch Howland's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

