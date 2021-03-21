FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Ben Howland breaks down MSU's NIT win over Saint Louis

The Bulldogs took a 74-68 win
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State is moving on in the NIT.

The Bulldogs topped Saint Louis 74-68 on Saturday and as a result, MSU's season keeps on rolling. State (16-14) will next play Richmond on Thursday.

Before then though, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters after Saturday's game to break down the win. Watch Howland's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

USATSI_15706640
Basketball

WATCH: Ben Howland breaks down MSU's NIT win over Saint Louis

WVGUQBQNPOFNTUK.20190507123545
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at LSU (Saturday, 3-20-21)

20201003_FB_vs_Arkansas_Arnett_AP_06920
Football

WATCH: Zach Arnett gives spring update on MSU defense

IMG_2113
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: Skinner shines, MacLeod deals in win over LSU

USATSI_12741113
Baseball

LISTEN: Chris Lemonis discusses SEC-opening win over LSU

WVGUQBQNPOFNTUK.20190507123545
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at LSU (Friday, 3-19-21)

20210130_MB_vs_IowaState_StewartJrHuddle_AP_0961
Basketball

Excited Bulldogs begin NIT play

20210227_BB_vs_Tulane_Allen_LP_0227_BB_vs_Tulane_LP_3981
Baseball

What to know as Mississippi State faces LSU