WATCH: Ben Howland on NIT title game loss, the past season and future

MSU's season ended on Sunday and State's leader looked back and ahead
It has been a strange season for Mississippi State. After a strong start to the year, the Bulldogs had a midseason lull, then finished strong and nearly won the NIT championship. However the Bulldogs came up short in the NIT title game on Sunday, falling 77-64 to Memphis. The loss concluded MSU's season with an 18-15 overall record.

After Sunday's game, State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to discuss a variety of things – from nearly winning the NIT, to his excitement for the future ahead. You can watch Howland's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

