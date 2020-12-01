SI.com
Former Mississippi State star Robert Woodard II signs NBA deal with Sacramento Kings

Joel Coleman

Robert Woodard II is officially a Sacramento King.

Woodard, the former Mississippi State star who was taken in the second round with the 40th overall selection of the NBA Draft last month, inked with the Kings on Tuesday the team announced. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Woodard signed a four-year contract with a $3.3 million guarantee over the first three years. Marks reports Woodard will be guaranteed $1.5 million for the upcoming season.

Woodard was actually taken in the NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. However Sacramento acquired Woodard's draft rights in exchange for the rights to forward Xavier Tillman Sr. Upon landing with the Kings, Woodard is slated to wear jersey No. 13.

Woodard enters the NBA after playing in 65 total games with 32 starts over his Mississippi State career. While he had a respectable freshman season, averaging 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, he became a star as a sophomore. Last season for the Bulldogs, Woodard provided 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and one block per game. Woodard was one of only three Power 5 players with Colorado’s Tyler Bey and Michigan’s Jon Teske to average over 10 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block per game.

