Robert Woodard II remains in NBA Draft, will not return to Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Robert Woodard II's days as a Bulldog are officially done. Woodard has decided to remain in this year's NBA Draft. He announced the news on Instagram on Monday.

"First, I would like to thank God for the opportunities he has given me," Woodard posted. "To the Coaches, Teammates and HailState Family, thank you for your support the past 2 years. I have had the pleasure of meeting so many great fans.

"As you know, I entered the NBA Draft with the option of maintaining my eligibility. After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to remain in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Bulldog experience will forever run deep in my heart. Once a Bulldog, Always a Bulldog."

Woodard spent two seasons with MSU. He was poised to be a centerpiece for the Bulldogs if he had returned for his junior season after scoring an average of 11.4 points and bringing down 6.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2019-20. With Woodard staying the NBA Draft, MSU has now lost all four of its top scorers from last season. Forward Reggie Perry has also entered the NBA Draft. Meanwhile guard Tyson Carter has signed with a professional team in Greece and guard Nick Weatherspoon is no longer with the program as well.

It all leaves the Bulldogs with an incredibly young team for the upcoming season. A total of 10 Bulldogs on this year’s roster are sophomores or younger. Five are true freshmen.

"We’ll have to see how quickly guys develop,” MSU head coach Ben Howland told Cowbell Corner in June.

