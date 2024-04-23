2024 NFL Draft Profile: Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Jaden Crumedy
Jaden Crumedy spent six seasons at Mississippi State and was vital to some successful teams. In his redshirt freshman seasons, he flashed, earned seven starts, and racked up 18 tackles.
He started every game in the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was poised for a massive senior season. However, an injury forced him to miss the first eight games, but the Bulldog defense was noticeably better with him on the field.
Where does "Big Baby" rank?
Player Info
Jaden Crumedy
Jersey: No. 94
DOB: July 30th, 2000
Hometown: Hattiesburg, Miss
High School: Oak Grove High School
Recruiting Class: 2018
Recruiting Ranking: 4-star
Accomplishments
Crumedy had a solid MSU career, but injuries throughout his career held him back. He was poised for a breakout year in 2022, but an injury in preseason forced him to miss the first eight games of the season.
He appeared in 53 games in his career, including 47 starts. He totaled 119 career tackles, 8.5 career sacks, and 16 tackles for loss.
In 2023, he had a career-high 35 tackles.
2024 Reese's Senior Bowl Participant
2024 East-West Shrine Bowl Invitee
2023 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
2023 Phil Steele All-SEC (Fourth Team)
2023 College Football Network All-SEC Honorable Mention
2023 Outland Trophy Watch List
2022 SEC Academic Honor Roll
2021 All-SEC (Phil Steele 4th Team)
NFL Combine/ Pro Day
Height: 6-4
Weight: 301
Hand: 10 1/2 inches
Arm: 33 inches
40-yard dash: 4.97 seconds
10-yard split: 1.69 seconds
Vertical Jump: 29.5 inches
Broad Jump: 8' 9"
What They're Saying
"Four-year starter with adequate size and impressive power at the point of attack. Crumedy plays with top-notch pad level off the snap and through the rep. He's not quick enough to consistently play into gaps but does feature quality knock-back pop and can handle himself against double-teams. He's slightly below average as a pass rusher but above average as a run defender and should continue to improve with better technique. Crumedy has the potential to become a rotational lineman in odd or even fronts."
- Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst
Mock Draft
Chad Reuter of NFL Network and draft analyst predicts Crumedy will go in the fifth round and the 157th pick to the Minnesota Vikings.
Projection
Rounds 5-6
The Last Word
On how he feels ahead of the NFL draft
"I feel like I am in a great position."
On what he feels like he showed NFL scouts
"Showing how I can move, my quickness."