A New Era of Mississippi State Football is Underway
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Jeff Lebby era began in Starkville, and the spring game excited fans. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator has been adamant about putting an exciting product on the field since his opening press conference.
This goal excited Bulldog fans as the offense has left a lot to be desired for the past few years. However, today, fans got the excitement and explosive plays they had been promised.
“It was good to see (explosive plays),” Lebby said.
It started with transfer quarterback Blake Shapen, who looked tremendous today. The former Baylor quarterback showcased a strong arm and enough athleticism to keep plays alive.
Shapen finished the day 18-22, 312 yards and three touchdowns. The top target for the Louisiana native was fellow transfer receiver Kelly Akharaiyi.
The UTEP transfer was billed as a big-play receiver, and he lived up to that billing today. The two connected for a 60-yard touchdown, and it was a small sample size, but Akharaiyi has a chance to be a significant impact player in the fall.
Freshman receiver Mario Craver also played well today, flashing his speed and impressive route running for a youngster. He caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from second-string quarterback Chris Parson.
The offensive line has several new faces; the first five who started the game today were (from left to right) Makylan Pounders, Albert Reese, Ethan Miner, Marlon Martinez, and Leon Bell. Three of the five guys were new additions to the roster from the transfer portal, but Bulldog veteran Reese says it does not feel that way.
“We mesh very well,” Reese said. “It really does not feel new.”
The final score was 67-53 in the offense's favor, but it was a unique scoring system. The defense played well at times, and guys like Trevion Williams, Branden Jennings, and Nic Mitchell stood out.
Donterry Russell also recorded a sack, and he will need to play well for MSU this fall as this team lacks pass rushers. Gabe Moore also played well in the interior of the defensive line.
The redshirt freshman has put on a lot of weight and could figure into the starting lineup. Kalvin Dinkins was on the sidelines and never played today.
The offense impressed the most today, but the defense had its moments. However, it was apparent that the side of the ball needs to be active in this transfer portal cycle.
John Lewis will need to be a pivotal part of the defense, and he got first-team reps today as a linebacker. The defense played quite aggressively today, and it fits the roster.
“We got a lot of players on our teams who are ball hawks,” Lewis said.
Lebby admitted there needs to be improvement, but the effort has stood out to him.
“Our guys eagerness to go to work everyday… that is what I am most proud about,” Lebby said.
It was an exciting start for Lebby as his offense showcased their big-play ability. The Bulldogs are now done with spring practice, but expect them to be very active in the transfer portal, trying to improve this roster steadily before August 31st when they take on Eastern Kentucky.
“I like where we are at,” Lebby said. “Our guys understand what this is supposed to look like.”