Where Mississippi State's 2022 Football Recruiting Class Stands in the SI All-American Rankings at the Start of August

Mississippi State's 2022 Class Falls in Updated SI All-American Rankings
Mississippi State stands at No. 24 in the Sports Illustrated recruiting rankings for its 2022 football recruiting class -- ahead of Florida and behind West Virginia.
Here's a look at what SI's John Garcia had to say about this month on the recruiting trail for MSU:
"A pair of July commitments came in for the Bulldogs, including intriguing and lengthy junior college quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson," Garcia wrote. "In-state defensive lineman R.J. Moss made for the ninth Mississippian to join the class to date."
MSU fell 12 spots from the No. 12 ranking it held in July.
"June was been more of the same for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, adding to the No. 1 class with key pieces throughout the month, including Texas defensive back and NFL legacy Terrance Brooks on Wednesday, bolstering the top secondary class in the country," Garcia wrote last month. "Running back Dallan Hayden and wideout Kaleb Brown were also added to the Buckeye haul in June."
State's 2022 recruiting class currently stands at 17 verbal commitments after the Bulldogs snatched Louisiana native Javae Gilmore from his home state:
1. LB Javae Gimore (Amite - Amite, LA)
2. EDGE Donterry Russell (Provine - Jackson, MS)
3. LB Khalid Moore (Poplarville - Poplarville, MS)
4. QB Braedyn Locke (Rockwall - Rockwall, TX)
5. IOL Lucas Taylor (St. Paul's Episcopal - Mobile, AL)
6. DL R.J. Moss (Biloxi - Biloxi, MS)
7. OT Cam East (St. Augustine - New Orleans, LA)
8. CB Jaterrious Elam (Greenville Christian School - Greenville, MS)
9. ATH Dakota Jordan (Canton Academy - Canton, MS)
10. ATH Trent Singleton (Raymond - Raymond, MS)
11. WR Jarnorris Hopson (Horn Lake - Horn Lake, MS)
12. S Wesley Miller (Heritage Academy - Columbus, MS)
13. CB Tyler Woodard (Freedom Prep Academy - Memphis, TN)
14. S Jourdan Thomas (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory - Montgomery, AL)
15. S Kylon Griffin (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory - Montgomery, AL)
16. OT Jackson Cannon (Ola - McDonough, GA)
17. CB DeCarlos Nicholson (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC - Perkinston, MS)
Here's a look at the complete updated rankings at the start of August:
1. Penn State
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Clemson
6. LSU
7. Texas A&M
8. Georgia
9. Florida State
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma
12. Texas
13. Boston College
14. Michigan
15. Baylor
16. Rutgers
17. South Carolina
18. Arkansas
19. Virginia Tech
20. Iowa State
21. North Carolina
22. Indiana
23. West Virginia
24. Mississippi State
25. Florida