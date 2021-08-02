Where Mississippi State's 2022 Football Recruiting Class Stands in the SI All-American Rankings at the Start of August

The Bulldogs fell in the standings as the month of August opens up.

Mississippi State stands at No. 24 in the Sports Illustrated recruiting rankings for its 2022 football recruiting class -- ahead of Florida and behind West Virginia.

Here's a look at what SI's John Garcia had to say about this month on the recruiting trail for MSU:

"A pair of July commitments came in for the Bulldogs, including intriguing and lengthy junior college quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson," Garcia wrote. "In-state defensive lineman R.J. Moss made for the ninth Mississippian to join the class to date."

MSU fell 12 spots from the No. 12 ranking it held in July.

State's 2022 recruiting class currently stands at 17 verbal commitments after the Bulldogs snatched Louisiana native Javae Gilmore from his home state:

1. LB Javae Gimore (Amite - Amite, LA)

2. EDGE Donterry Russell (Provine - Jackson, MS)

3. LB Khalid Moore (Poplarville - Poplarville, MS)

4. QB Braedyn Locke (Rockwall - Rockwall, TX)

5. IOL Lucas Taylor (St. Paul's Episcopal - Mobile, AL)

6. DL R.J. Moss (Biloxi - Biloxi, MS)

7. OT Cam East (St. Augustine - New Orleans, LA)

8. CB Jaterrious Elam (Greenville Christian School - Greenville, MS)

9. ATH Dakota Jordan (Canton Academy - Canton, MS)

10. ATH Trent Singleton (Raymond - Raymond, MS)

11. WR Jarnorris Hopson (Horn Lake - Horn Lake, MS)

12. S Wesley Miller (Heritage Academy - Columbus, MS)

13. CB Tyler Woodard (Freedom Prep Academy - Memphis, TN)

14. S Jourdan Thomas (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory - Montgomery, AL)

15. S Kylon Griffin (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory - Montgomery, AL)

16. OT Jackson Cannon (Ola - McDonough, GA)

17. CB DeCarlos Nicholson (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC - Perkinston, MS)

Here's a look at the complete updated rankings at the start of August:

1. Penn State

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Clemson

6. LSU

7. Texas A&M

8. Georgia

9. Florida State

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma

12. Texas

13. Boston College

14. Michigan

15. Baylor

16. Rutgers

17. South Carolina

18. Arkansas

19. Virginia Tech

20. Iowa State

21. North Carolina

22. Indiana

23. West Virginia

24. Mississippi State

25. Florida