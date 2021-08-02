Top 25 College Football Team Recruiting Rankings

July provided plenty of fireworks on the college football recruiting trail, in the class of 2022 and beyond, with verbal commitments and some key prospects backing off of long-time pledges. Beyond those celebrating around Independence Day with big decisions, the commitment list fluidity came through the turn of the month.

As such, SI All-American refreshes its top 25 class ranking, led by a new No. 1 and five programs debuting in the top group. Plenty has changed compared to the July update.

1. Penn State (No. 4 in July)

24 Verbal Commitments

A month ago, Penn State stood at 12 commitments, with enough talent to crack a top five class. It has doubled the commitment list in just a few weeks but the Nittany Lions sit atop the list not just because of volume, but because of raw talent. Among the prospects added to the haul since the last update include No. 1 running back Nicholas Singleton and No. 7 back Kaytron Allen as well as NFL legacy Christian Driver, safety Jordan Allen and high upside defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton out of Maryland.

2. Alabama (21)

14 Verbal Commitments

A half-dozen commitments came in for Alabama in July including national headliners like No. 1 edge Jeremiah Alexander, No. 2 interior offensive line prospect Tyler Booker, No. 12 cornerback Antonio Kite and top 15 linebacker Shawn Murphy, among others. Booker pairs with UA's newest commitment, Dayne Shor, to form the foundation of the program's offensive line haul.

3. Ohio State (1)

14 Verbal Commitments

The Buckeyes had a rare down turn over the last week, losing two verbal commitments including that of No. 2 cornerback Jaheim Singletary on Sunday -- but the story of the recruiting cycle is costing the 2022 group its top pledge as Quinn Ewers will enroll now as opposed to in January. The 2021 class, which retroactively has a nation's-leading 13 SI99 members, will now share top perception with Alabama's incoming haul and the 2022 group will take a step back. OSU's remaining class includes one of the best secondary hauls nationally, including No. 1 nickel projection Terrance Brooks.

4. Notre Dame (2)

19 Verbal Commitments

Four new Irish commitments have come in since July 1, including one of the most notable linebackers in the class in Jaylen Sneed as the program builds arguably the top linebacker haul in the nation. A pair of high-upside defensive back additions, including No. 7 nickel Devin Moore, strengthen what will be another strong defensive haul in South Bend.

5. Clemson (17)

12 Verbal Commitments

The Tigers always strut in the pound-for-pound class department and the 2022 class is looking like more of the same. It entered the month with No. 1 QB and Elite 11 MVP Cade Klubnik and top five wide receiver Adam Randall among the standouts, but hit the gas in July with four additions, including that of two top 10 cornerbacks in Daylen Everette and Jeadyn Lukus. Toriano Pride, regional star Sherrod Covil and IMG Academy's Keon Sabb make up the top defensive back haul in America to date.

6. LSU (5)

16 Verbal Commitments

The loss of top safety Jacoby Matthews just ahead of this release stings but the Tiger group remains impressive. The class is littered with prospects ranking within the top 20 at their respective spots, led by No. 7 QB Walker Howard and a very promising pass-catcher haul. In-state commitments from IOL Emery Jones and RB TreVonte Citizen, as well as athletic Florida linebacker DeMario Tolan were key July additions.

7. Texas A&M (6)

12 Verbal Commitments

While the prospects A&M has hosted on campus is as strong as any program in the country, it added just one July pledge in IDL Jadon Scarlett, but it didn't drop a verbal commitment in the process. Top five quarterback Connor Weigman is still the headliner but it's also stock up for No. 5 edge Malick Sylla and NFL legacy cornerback Bobby Taylor II.

8. Georgia (7)

12 Verbal Commitments

It's been a slow build for Kirby Smart and his staff in the 2022 cycle, but things are looking up. A tone-setting fit came in about two weeks back in No. 6 running back Branson Robinson and the remainder of the group was lifted a bit higher this offseason after strong work. SIAA remains higher on UGA pledges Malaki Starks (No. 3 RB), Marquis Groves-Killebrew (No. 10 CB) the more we dig into the tape.

9. Florida State (3)

18 Verbal Commitments

The top two-way prospect in the land, and perhaps overall, is still the class headliner in Travis Hunter. He pairs with IMG Academy QB AJ Duffy on the surface but three new pledges did come in during the month of July, too, including in-state offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson. The Seminoles have quietly built one of the country's strongest offensive line hauls, too, led by No. 5 IOL Qae'Shon Sapp.

10. Oregon (19)

16 Verbal Commitments

July was massive for the Ducks and it vaults the program into the top 10 of the rankings. No. 2 offensive tackle Kelvin Banks was the biggest summer pickup, and the trenches were addressed aplenty in July among seven new additions. A trio came up front on the offensive line alone, but slot receiver and track star Isaiah Sategna is worth spotlighting in his own right.

11. Oklahoma (10)

15 Verbal Commitments

We wouldn't count on the Sooners being outside the top 10 for long, especially with the offensive skill talent already pledged to Lincoln Riley's staff. It was bolstered by by big men in July, adding four trench talents and tight end Kaden Helms in a short span and even bigger fish up front remain.

12. Texas (9)

15 Verbal Commitments

Stock-rising QB Maalik Murphy continues to make Steve Sarkisian match the perception of his eye for talent and July included a boost from several trench commitments. Late July addition Derrick Brown may be the most important down the line given his ability to pressure the passer.

13. Boston College (8)

22 Verbal Commitments

The Eagle haul has just about everything included in it already. The secondary haul is sneaky good behind California safety Sione Hala and BC bolstered the defensive line in June, adding Gilbert Tongrongou and Kivon Wright on the 4th of July.

14. Michigan (14)

15 Verbal Commitments

July proved big for Jim Harbaugh's staff in the commitment department, adding three prospects in the month. The haul was led by top 10 edge Mario Eugenio, the Tampa (Fla.) Gaither star who has 30 sacks over the last two seasons. Adding depth to the defensive line will be key for UM's chances to play for a top 10 class haul down the stretch.

15. Baylor (11)

21 Verbal Commitments

Not only did BU add a pair of key defensive recruits in July, led by in-state linebacker Jeremy Patton, but it was stock up for quarterback commitment and headliner Zach Pyron. The Alabama native finished No. 9 in the SIAA Elite 11 Composite measure for his week of work in Los Angeles.

16. Rutgers (13)

15 Verbal Commitments

Two more defensive recruits came in for RU in July, led by versatile Brooklyn native and linebacker Moses Walker. Elite 11 Finalist QB Gavin Wimsatt and that five-man offensive line group continues to command attention within the class.

17. South Carolina (21)

16 Verbal Commitments

The summer boom in Columbia continued in July, as four more Gamecock commitments came in. We haven't tracked a recruiting class in the country with more secondary prospects committed, as the safety haul tripled over the last few weeks led by Keenan Nelson of St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia.

18. Arkansas (20)

17 Verbal Commitments

Sam Pittman, to the surprise of nobody, has a strong offensive line class committed including a top 10 offensive tackle (E'Marion Harris) and a top 10 interior offensive lineman (Eli Henderson) to date. Three of the five Arkansas additions in July came in the back seven, though, including safety Jaylen Lewis.

19. Virginia Tech (NR)

20 Verbal Commitments

The Hokies debut in the top 25 after snagging a half-dozen new verbal commitments in July. Four came in the trenches, pushing the big man group up into double digits already. A pair of July pledges who could play up and down the offensive line include Gunner Givens and Braelin Moore.

20. Iowa State (NR)

18 Verbal Commitments

The Cyclones have been on the verge of a top 25 class for some time, but the July push vaulted the group into the top 20 with a staggering nine additions. Almost a third of the class hails from Florida, with a focus on the Tampa Bay area led by head-turning quarterback and strong fit Rocco Becht. Adding the area's most interesting two-way skill player, Greg Gaines, could impact the wide receiver and/or safety room.

21. North Carolina (NR)

12 Verbal Commitments

Top 20 quarterback Conner Harrell steadied the Tar Heel haul on the 4th of July, sparking a four-man haul since June. Running back Omarion Hampton, a late July addition, was a big in-state addition of late while stock up grades for longer-tenured commitments Malaki Hamrick and Marcus Allen, the No. 6 nickel nationally, weigh into the top 25 debut.

22. Indiana (NR)

14 Verbal Commitments

IU nearly doubled the commitment list in July, going from eight to 14 verbal commitments in just a few weeks. Gi'Bran Payne is one of the more recent gets and he was a big one, from a perception standpoint, out of Ohio, as the class now holds four from the state to match the pipeline from Florida.

23. West Virginia (NR)

16 Verbal Commitments

Six more WVU commitments came in during the month of July, led by top 10 nickel cornerback and south Floridian Jacolby Spells. Nearly half the class (six of 16) comes from the southern footprint, including fellow July addition and running back Justin Williams of Georgia.

24. Mississippi State (12)

16 Verbal Commitments

A pair of July commitments came in for the Bulldogs, including intriguing and lengthy junior college quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson. In-state defensive lineman R.J. Moss made for the ninth Mississippian to join the class to date.

25. Florida (22)

11 Verbal Commitments

The Gators hold in the top 25 despite the smallest class on the list with the addition of in-state running back Terrance Gibbs over the weekend. Stock up marks for quarterback Nick Evers and linebacker Shemar James boosted the overall view of Dan Mullen's haul, too.

Dropped out: USC (15), Kentucky (18), Oklahoma State (23), Missouri (24), Maryland (25)

Under consideration: Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Tennessee