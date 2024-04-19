Recruiting Rundown: Super Bulldog Weekend Brings Top Prospects
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs Jeff Lebby and his staff have spent the past month working with their new team, preparing them for the spring game inside Davis Wade Stadium. Super Bulldog Weekend is a spring tradition in Starkville as Bulldog fans swarm to campus for football and baseball.
However, despite preparing his team for their first action in front of fans, it is a crucial recruiting weekend. MSU has hosted visitors throughout practice this month, but some of their top prospects and commits are on campus this weekend.
Jacob Washington: April 13th
The first prospect visited earlier this week before the weekend festivities. Washington is a consensus 4-star recruit who holds offers from MSU, Ole Miss, Miami, and several other power five teams.
This staff needs to get out-of-state prospects on visits anytime they can because they are working at a disadvantage due to proximity. The Louisiana product has not yet received an offer from the LSU Tigers.
It is always challenging to put an out-of-state kid, especially from the Bayou, and if the Tigers offer, the Bulldogs will have a tough time fending them off.
Caleb Cunningham: April 19th
The top prospect in Mississippi will be on campus this weekend. Cunningham is an Ackerman native and is the top prospect for Lebby and his staff.
If the consensus 5-star recruit were to sign with the Bulldogs, it would be a major splash, and the staff knows this. They will do everything in their power to ensure he comes to Starkville, and the more Cunningham is on campus, the better their chances are.
Donel Robinson- April 19th
One of the top 2026 prospects will also be on campus this weekend. Robinson is a 6-5 288-pound interior offense lineman who holds offers from multiple power-five programs, such as MSU, Auburn, LSU, and Kentucky.
The Lexington, Mississippi native does not have a ranking yet, but his offer sheet speaks for itself. Luckily for the Bulldogs, he plays at Holmes County High School, and they have been very good to MSU.
Joseph Head, Terrance Hibbler, and Khamauri Rogers are current Bulldogs from Holmes County.
KaMario Taylor- April 19th
The Bulldogs will host their 2025 quarterback commits this weekend. The Macon native will make the short trip to Starkville, and the 6-4 180-pound gunslinger has been blowing up.
Taylor has seen his stock rise this spring as he is now a consensus 4-star recruit. He was a huge early pickup for MSU because he is no longer under the radar, and his ranking will continue to improve.
Damien Martinez- April 19th-21st
The most important visitor of the weekend for this upcoming year's squad is the former Oregon State running back. Martinez rushed for 1,185 yards a season ago and nine touchdowns, which was good enough for an All-Pac-12 first-team selection.
Last weekend, MSU signed Rashad Amos from the portal, who is a good back in his own right. However, Lebby has preached this is not a rebuilding year in Starkville, and his aggression in the portal has matched that.
The Texas native is a top priority for MSU, and they are in the game. He has visited Arizona and will visit Kentucky and Miami after he leaves Starkville.
Leaving Starkville uncommitted will be a little problematic, but he could not be visiting on a better weekend.