Recruiting Rundown: Transfer Portal Madness
Jeff Lebby has wrapped up his first spring practice as a head coach, but he still is working hard to improve his roster. Since Lebby arrived in Starkville, he has been adamant that 2024 will not be a rebuilding year for his program.
Luckily for the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator, the transfer portal instantly makes flipping a roster a real possibility. The Bulldogs have already signed 15 players from the portal and continue to get commits and decommits and send out offers.
Rashad Amos
Amos committed to the Bulldogs a couple of weeks ago, but it was reported that the Miami of Ohio transfer was visiting Colorado. That visit to Boulder was a cause for concern as Amos has now decommited from MSU.
The Bulldogs hosted Oregon State running back Damien Martinez last weekend. With Amos no longer heading to Starkville, Martinez is a top priority for this staff as they look to add a running back.
Martinez is visiting Miami, and they seem to be the favorites for the coveted recruit. The Bulldogs will look to add a running back soon.
Xavier Lozowicki
Lebby mentioned he would like to add another offensive lineman to his roster. Mississippi State recently offered Lozowicki.
The former Maine offensive tackle was impressive in his freshman season and received offers from Miami, Kansas State, and USC.
DeAgo Brumfield
The Bulldogs picked up a commit over the weekend to help their young secondary. The most significant question mark on the roster for MSU is their lack of experience in the secondary.
Brumfield will bring some depth to the secondary after a nice season at Memphis last year. The Ohio native posted 42 tackles, three for loss, and led the Tigers with ten pass breakups.
He is a solid addition to the Bulldogs roster, but they will look to add more secondary help.
Trent Hudson
The Bulldogs sent out an offer to a New Mexico State transfer receiver. Lebby already has signed a pair of transfer receivers, Kevin Coleman and Kelly Akharaiyi.
They also have a trio of 4-star freshman receivers, but Lebby will not stop adding talent to his team. Hudson had 35 catches for 551 yards and ten touchdowns last season.
Do the Bulldogs need another receiver? No. However, Lebby will not be complacent and will take every good player he can get.