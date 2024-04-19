Three Mississippi State Offensive Players to Watch for in their Spring Game
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will have their first spring game under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. Fans will get their first look at the Lebby offense and the many new faces he added from the high school ranks and the transfer portal.
The offense will be up-tempo and likely show off the deep ball on Saturday to excite fans for the season. Saturday will be the beginning of a new era for Mississippi State football. Who are some offensive players to keep an eye on?
Blake Shapen
This is the easiest one because of the position, but it will be the first look at the former Baylor quarterback. Shapen can make both plays with his feet and arm, which will be a breath of fresh air for Bulldog fans.
It will be interesting to see how well Shapen commands the offense and his chemistry with his new receivers. The Louisiana native has worked all offseason with his new teammates, even before spring practice.
His teammates have also acknowledged how well he throws a deep ball, which will likely be displayed. Lebby has built up a reputation as a quarterback guru, and it will be intriguing to see what steps the veteran has taken under his new head coach.
Kelly Akharaiyi
Another transfer to watch is the receiver, known for his speed. Akharaiyi is a transfer from UTEP, and he put up big numbers, but the one stat that catches the eye is the 21.5 yards per catch.
Lebby's offense is predicated on big plays and getting his playmakers out in space. From a scheme perspective, this is a perfect fit, and it will be nice to see the rapport he has built with Shapen.
The Bulldogs have other dynamic playmakers at the receiver position, but Akharaiyi now has the most big-play ability.
Makylan Pounders
We will move to the trenches for the final one. The Bulldogs brought in four transfers on the offensive line this winter, each of which could make an instant impact.
However, none of them possess the upside of Pounders. The Byhalia native spent his first three seasons at Memphis but had his breakout year a season ago.
The junior will likely work at a tackle position and will be a critical piece of this offense in the fall. It will be interesting to see how well he does against the SEC defense lineman and how well the big man is conditioned because Lebby is notorious for his fast tempo.
It will be an exciting weekend for Mississippi State football as they welcome a new coach to Davis Wade Stadium. Cowbell Corner will have full coverage of the game on Saturday.