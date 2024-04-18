What to Expect from the Mississippi State Spring Game
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs are just days away from their annual Maroon and White spring game. Many players and coaches will be stepping onto the grass at Davis Wade Stadium for the first time.
Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby will look to show off his high-flying offense to fans. As a first-year head coach, Lebbys will have complete control of the spring game for the first time.
The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator has been proud of the intensity his team has continued to show all month.
“Guys have continued to compete, strain, and play with the effort and toughness that we want them to,” Lebby said. “It has been both sides of the ball.”
The Bulldogs will not split into different teams for the game; instead, they will give units more reps together. Giving both sides of the ball the ability to work together will further progress their chemistry and provide more competition between the offense and defense.
“We want them to go compete,” Lebby said. “You’re gonna have the ability to see units work together, and that’s important, especially being in year one.”
Chemistry has been harped on this spring due to the Bulldogs adding 30 new faces to their roster from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. The coaching staff will use the game to evaluate how players react in a game setting, and also, with the transfer portal opening back up, they will need to see what areas to improve ahead of fall camp.
“You want to see how they respond when there is no one on the field but them,” Lebby said. “I think ultimately it’s most important to one come out of it healthy and two the evaluation for us.”
This spring game is the most exciting one the Bulldogs have had in some time due to all the changes. Fans will get their first look at the new schemes on offense and defense while also seeing the variety of new players expected to take on starter jobs.
Even going back to his introductory press conference, Lebby has been adamant about putting an exciting product on the field. Hearing that has perked the ears of Bulldogs fans after a dreadful offense last year that was sometimes painful to watch.
Lebby understands this and spoke about what he wants to show fans on Saturday.
“I want to show them that we are gonna play fast, fearless, and physical in everything we do,” Lebby said. “I want to put a product on the field that people are excited about.”
There will be a scoring system for the spring game that will allow the defense to score in unique ways. This system will keep the game competitive and intriguing.