Jarrian Jones expected to transfer

Joel Coleman

It appears another Bulldog is on his way out of Starkville.

Mississippi State defensive back Jarrian Jones is expected to transfer away from the Bulldogs. 247Sports first reported the news of Jones' impending departure on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner was informed Jones wasn't yet in the transfer portal, but had been in communication with coaches and MSU officials about it. Meanwhile Jones' Twitter account certainly looks like a picture of a player on his way out of Starkville as the account has retweeted multiple messages wishing Jones well in a future, unidentified destination.

Jones was expected to compete for a starting safety spot for the Bulldogs this coming season. As a cornerback for Mississippi State last year, Jones played in 11 games with one start. He notched 12 tackles, a pair of pass breakups and had a fumble recovery as a true freshman.

Jones originally came to Mississippi State as a highly-touted player out of Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood. He was part of MSU's 2019 signing class and was rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

Assuming Jones indeed leaves the MSU football program, he'd be the latest in a growing list of players to move on from the Bulldogs. Prior to the Jones situation, four Mississippi State players on scholarship have entered the transfer portal this offseason. The others include quarterback Keytaon Thompson, defensive lineman Fabien Lovett and offensive linemen Brevyn Jones and Stewart Reese. Thompson is now with Virginia while Lovett announced he planned to head to Florida State. Brevyn Jones landed with Illinois and Reese is joining the Florida Gators.

