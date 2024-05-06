Missouri Baseball Suffers Series Loss to No. 15 South Carolina, The Buzz: May 6, 2024
The Missouri baseball team suffered a series loss to the No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks 9-4 on Sunday afternoon.
The Gamecocks took Game 1 on Friday 10-2, then the Tigers fought back to even the series on Saturday 8-3 and forced the rubber match.
South Carolina struck first and scored on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning. The Tigers responded by plating four runs in the home half of the inning on a two-run home run by Danny Corona, a drawn walk by Brock Daniels with the bases loaded, and a sacrifice fly by Jackson Lovich.
However, the Gamecocks scored eight unanswered runs in the last three innings to seal the series victory.
With this loss, the Tigers sit at 7-17 in SEC play, placing the team at No. 13 in the conference standings, only ahead of the Auburn Tigers.
Tigers Results:
- Softball:Missouri 5, South Carolina 2.
- Baseball: South Carolina 9, Missouri 4.
Did You Notice?
- The Missouri Tigers softball team finished its regular season on Sunday with 40 wins, the most since 2021.
- The 2024 SEC Softball Tournament will be played from Tuesday to Saturday in Auburn, Ala. The Tigers will be the No. 5 seed and play the winner of No. 12 Kentucky and No. 13 Ole Miss on Wednesday afternoon.
- Former Missouri running back Larry Rountree III is headed to the UFL playoffs with the undefeated Birmingham Stallions. So far this season, Rountree has recorded nine rush attempts for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
117 days.
