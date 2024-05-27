Missouri Softball Breaks Attendance Record, The Buzz: May 27, 2024
The Missouri softball team’s season came to a close on Sunday evening with a 4-3 loss to Duke in Game 3 of the Columbia Super Regional.
The contest was scoreless until the ninth inning when the Blue Devils plated four runs in the top of the inning. The Tigers fought back and scored three runs but came up just short of the comeback.
Although the Tigers suffered the loss, the program did break multiple attendance record over the weekend.
Sunday’s game had 4,021 fans in attendance which broke the single-game record for the program. The record was previously broken on Friday during Game 1 of the event with 3,806 fans.
In total, Mizzou Softball Stadium had 11,608 fans attend throughout the weekend which also broke the record for most fans in a weekend.
Tigers Results:
Softball: No. 10 Duke 4, No. 7 Missouri 3.
Did You Notice?
- Missouri alumnus Peter Malnati finished in 37th place alongside seven other golfers in the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge with a +1 total score.
- Former Missouri baseball pitcher Tanner Houck started on the mound in the Boston Red Sox 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Houck went six innings and allowed seven hits, one run (earned), walked one batter, and struck out seven.
- The Missouri men’s golf team picked up two transfers from VCU out of the portal, Mattias Varjun and Veikka Viskari.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
96 days.
