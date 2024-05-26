Missouri Track and Field Competes in NCAA Championships, The Buzz: May 26, 2024
The Missouri track and field team continued its competition in round one of the 2024 NCAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday. In total, 18 student-athletes qualified for the multi-day event.
In the discus throw, Emily Offenheiser finished in 18th place with a 55.04m and Ames Burton finished in 34th place with a 51.59m.
In the triple jump, Euphenie Andre finished in 16th place with a 13.26m leap.
In the 800m, Kelsey Schweizer finished in tenth place with a 2:03.84 time. With the mark, Schweizer will compete in the NCAA Championship Finals from June 5-8 in Eugene, Ore.
Today’s Schedule:
Softball: No. 10 Duke at No. 7 Missouri | 5:05 p.m. CT | ESPNU | Live Audio | Live Stats.
Tigers Results:
Softball:Missouri 3, Duke 1.
Did You Notice?
- Game 1 of the Columbia Super Regional on Friday saw 3,806 fans in attendance which broke two attendance records, a Super Regional record and the single-game program record.
- Missouri alumnus Peter Malnati is competing in the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Classic this weekend at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas. Malnati is tied for 67th place with a +4 total score alongside golfer Charley Hoffman.
- Missouri softball pitcher Taylor Pannell recorded her 15th save of the season during Saturday’s Game 2 Super Regional victory which tied the NCAA record for most saves in a single season.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
97 days.
Special Media:
Check out our…
