Who's Representing the Tigers at SEC Media Days on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up this week's episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on MizzouCentral" by previewing SEC Media Days 2024. Joey Van Zummeren joins us to talk about what we can expect from Brady Cook, Luther Burden and Kristian Williams in Dallas along with the charismatic head coach of the Missouri Tigers Eli Drinkwitz.
First, Van Zummeren lays out each of the three selections and discusses why they were the choices to represent the Tigers in Dallas. He goes on to name a few honorable mentions as the Tigers have plenty of players capable of representing Missouri well.
We discuss our hypothetical question for Drinkwitz next week as he'll spend a large chunk of time at the podium next Wednesday. How does Drinkwitz treat recruiting these days with the prevalence of the transfer portal?
The program continues to discuss EA Sports College Football 25 as the game inches closer. Only one Missouri Tiger was named to the top 100 players list on Wednesday. The Tigers will likely be a top 10 team next season, why the disrespect?
Lastly the show ends with a look at recruiting momentum as Missouri snagged four football commitments in the last week with an eye on one more on Wednesday.
The show can be seen on the MizzouCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.